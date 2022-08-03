ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

U.S. ITC investigates video device makers over alleged patent violations -statement

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCW5E_0h3kEhIj00

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it would investigate companies including Lenovo (0992.HK) and Acer (2353.TW) after receiving a complaint they violated U.S. law by selling certain video devices and products that infringed upon patents.

The other companies identified as respondents in the investigation include Motorola, Micro-Star International (2377.TW) and MSI Computer Corp.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

