ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. Paystand, Mexico's Yaydoo merge, to offer blockchain platform

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tech startups Paystand and Yaydoo announced on Wednesday a merger to make way for a blockchain platform focused on cash flow management and liquidity solutions to businesses in the United States and Latin America.

U.S.-based Paystand and Mexico's Yaydoo said in a statement that the deal forms a B2B fintech unicorn, which they said was a first. They did not disclose further details on the deal.

"It will allow blockchain-based business solutions to be more accessible across the Americas," the statement said.

Both firms offer a wide range of B2B solutions based on technology for the automation of transactions, payment processes and invoice collection.

The new company could be on track for an IPO within the next two years, the statement added.

Reporting by Kylie Madry; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Ipo#Business Industry#Linus Business#U S Paystand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Mexico City
Reuters

China shortens suspensions for international flights linked to COVID cases

Aug 7 (Reuters) - China has shortened the suspension time for inbound international flights on routes found to have COVID-19 cases starting on Aug. 7. The country's aviation regulator said in a statement on Sunday that flights on a route with an identified coronavirus case will be suspended for one week if 4% of passengers test positive, and two weeks if 8% of passengers test positive.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

535K+
Followers
347K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy