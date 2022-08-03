ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

Four found dead after apparent murder-suicide in LaFollette

By Hannah Moore
 2 days ago

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people were found dead at a Campbell County home on Wednesday after deputies were sent to the residence to conduct a welfare check.

Wednesday afternoon deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a home on Log Home Lane in LaFollette to perform a welfare check. According to CCSO, the family living at the home had not been heard from for a week after the father died due to natural causes.

At the home, all of the family vehicles were in the driveway but deputies were not able to contact anyone inside the home. This led them to force their way inside where they found four people dead as the result of an apparent murder-suicide.

(Photo: WATE)

The sheriff’s office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the deaths according to Sheriff Robbie Goins.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

Comments / 15

Elvin Witherspoon
2d ago

people who don't want to trust in God and face reality of having to give up on living a certain life style or worrying about embarrassing things and secrets lead to sad situations like this

Reply(2)
2
 

