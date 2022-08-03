Sutter Rock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $94.3 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $3.08 per share. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The investment fund posted revenue of $890,600 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $891,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSSS