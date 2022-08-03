ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Sutter Rock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $94.3 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $3.08 per share. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The investment fund posted revenue of $890,600 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $891,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSSS

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Salem Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Thursday reported profit of $9.1 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share. The multimedia company posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

BlackLine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy