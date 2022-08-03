ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booking Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) _ Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $857 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $21.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $19.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $17.64 per share.

The online booking service posted revenue of $4.29 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.34 billion.

Booking Holdings shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $1,966.48, a decrease of 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKNG

