Chesapeake Utilities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $17.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dover, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 88 cents per share.

The energy and utility company posted revenue of $139.5 million in the period.

