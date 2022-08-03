ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump ally Navarro sued for alleged unofficial email account

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdNIN_0h3kDTrE00
Navarro Presidential Records FILE - Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro speaks to reporters Friday, June 3, 2022, outside of federal court in Washington. The Justice Department filed suit Wednesday, Aug. 3, against Navarro, claiming the former adviser to Donald Trump used an unofficial email account while working in the White House and wrongfully retained presidential records. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Jacquelyn Martin)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Justice Department filed suit Wednesday against Peter Navarro, claiming the former adviser to Donald Trump used an unofficial email account while working in the White House and wrongfully retained presidential records.

The lawsuit in federal court in Washington claims Navarro used at least one "non-official" email account — a ProtonMail account — to send and receive emails. The legal action comes just weeks after Navarro was indicted on criminal charges after refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The civil cases alleges that by using the unofficial email account, Navarro failed to turn over presidential records to the National Archives and Records Administration.

The Justice Department is asking a federal judge for an order “authorizing the recovery of any Presidential records in the possession, custody, and/or control of Mr. Navarro.” The suit also seeks unspecified damages.

“Mr. Navarro is wrongfully retaining Presidential records that are the property of the United States, and which constitute part of the permanent historical record of the prior administration,” the suit states.

A lawyer representing Navarro in the criminal case did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the civil case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Jan. 6 texts and data deleted from Secret Service, Pentagon phones spark ‘cover-up’ accusations

The hours of witness testimony, reams of documents, immersive graphic displays and sheer astonishment of the revelations from the House select committee hearings investigating the riot that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, may be one of the most compelling stories to come out of the U.S. Congress — but perhaps more compelling has been all the information erased, wiped, deleted and otherwise obscured by members of former President Donald Trump’s administration in the days, weeks and months after the failed insurrection.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
960 The Ref

Negotiators optimistic about progress on Iran nuclear deal

VIENNA — (AP) — Top negotiators in renewed talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal indicated Sunday that they are optimistic about the possibility of reaching an agreement to impose limits on Tehran's uranium enrichment. “We stand 5 minutes or 5 seconds from the finish line,” Russian...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Navarro
Person
Donald Trump
960 The Ref

What's in Democrats' big bill? Climate, health care, savings

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Not as robust as the $4 trillion proposal President Joe Biden once envisioned to rebuild America's public infrastructure and family support systems, the Democrats' compromise of health care, climate change and deficit-reduction strategies is still a substantial undertaking, and on track for Senate passage Sunday.
INCOME TAX
960 The Ref

Democrats' big package: What remains in and what's out?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — It's nowhere near the $4 trillion proposal President Joe Biden first launched to rebuild America's public infrastructure and family support systems but the compromise package of inflation-fighting health care, climate change and deficit reduction strategies appears on track toward Senate votes this weekend. The...
INCOME TAX
960 The Ref

Michael Langley becomes Marines’ first Black 4-star general

WASHINGTON — Gen. Michael E. Langley became the first Black general promoted to four-star general on Saturday, attaining the highest rank in the Marine Corps. Langley, 60, becomes one of only three four-star generals serving in the Marines, The New York Times reported. He is the first Black general to receive a fourth star in the 246-year history of the Marines.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Account#The Justice Department#The White House#Protonmail#The Associated Press
960 The Ref

GOP Rep who voted to impeach advances in Washington primary

OLYMPIA, Wash. — (AP) — Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Donald Trump, advanced Friday to the general election following days of vote counts in Washington state's primary, but fellow Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler saw her advantage against an opponent endorsed by Trump rapidly shrink to within recount territory with thousands of votes left to count.
WASHINGTON STATE
960 The Ref

3 more ships with grain depart Ukraine ports under UN deal

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Three more ships carrying thousands of tons of corn left Ukrainian ports Friday and traveled mined waters toward inspection of their delayed cargo, a sign that an international deal to export grain held up since Russia invaded Ukraine was slowly progressing. But major hurdles lie ahead to get food to the countries that need it most.
AGRICULTURE
960 The Ref

Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine; plant hit

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Six more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received authorization Sunday to leave the country's Black Sea coast as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the southern port cities to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
White House
960 The Ref

Arizona county axes elections boss after ballot problems

PHOENIX — (AP) — Officials in an Arizona county that was plagued with issues during Tuesday's primaries have fired their elections director and said he is no longer employed. Pinal County officials had promised swift changes during a Wednesday news conference where they did not assign blame directly...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
960 The Ref

Lightning strike near White House leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A husband and wife from Wisconsin celebrating more than five decades of marriage were killed in a lightning strike outside the White House. Two others remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died of their injuries...
JANESVILLE, WI
960 The Ref

Pentagon denies DC request for National Guard migrant help

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Pentagon rejected a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in what the mayor has called a "growing humanitarian crisis" prompted by thousands of migrants being bused to the city from two southern states. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declined to...
IMMIGRATION
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy