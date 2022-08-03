Werner: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $72.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 87 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The transportation company posted revenue of $836.3 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $784.2 million.

