Garwood Recreation Kickball Program Was a Huge Success
Garwood Recreation introduced a new program this srping – Kickball! The program ran for 2 consecutive Friday evenings. John Salmon recommended the program, he is a member of the Garwood Recreation Committee. John remembered playing the sport when he was kid growing up in Garwood. Over 75 children signed up from ages 6 thru 14. Parents were quick to help out to organize and run the 2 games taking place at the same time. A great time was had by all! Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo was thrilled with the turnout.
BSA Troop 63 Honors 5 New Eagle Scouts
Families, friends, and local dignitaries recently gathered at New Providence Presbyterian Church to honor 5 young men who earned the Boy Scouts of America’s highest advancement rank: Eagle Scout. The 5 new Eagle Scouts from BSA Troop 63 are: Michael Staunton of Summit, Haitham Awad, Bauer Crooks, Gyan Ghoda, and Ivan Grandov of New Providence. Each has held various leadership positions during their scouting career. Gyan Ghoda and Michael Staunton are also members of the Order of the Arrow, the National Honor Society of Scouting. Troop 63 was charted in 1927 and has since seen 121 of its members become Eagle Scouts.
Roselle Park 24/7 Porchfest part 3: A Tremendous Success!
All day music with a purpose was a tremendous success. That is what audiences said about Roselle Park 24/7’s Porchfest part 3. An incredible diverse cross section of style of music and attendees to date included musical performances by – Jarred Paparozzi Quartet, Rodric Shea Bowman, Massimiliano La Falce, and Christina Sophia, Mike Montemurro, Trying Our Best, The Quaranteens, Kyle Cancino and Ryan Marino, Low Highs, Thos Shipley and his trio and comedian opening act by Assemblyman Jon Bramnick.
Vincent P. Ditta will Lead District of Elks – USA
Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America and guests have gathered in Atlanta, Georgia, from July 3 to July 6 for the BPO Elks National Convention. During the convention, Vincent P. Ditta, of Cranford, was installed as District Deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the East Central District of the New Jersey State Elks Association and will serve a one-year term.
Elizabeth Boy Scouts Celebrate 60th Anniversary
Over 1,000 boys have grown into responsible and involved young men through their participation in the Scouting program at St. Genevieve’s Church, Elizabeth, since Boy Scout Troop 23 was first chartered in July, 1962. Seventy-seven of them earned the prestigious Eagle Scout award. Boy Scout Troop 23 and Cub...
Summit Elks Lodge 1246 Awards Scholarships
Summit Elks Lodge 1246 is proud to announce that we have four winners of the New Jersey Elks Scholarship contest, $4,000.00 ($1,000.00 for four years) and one runner up who received a one-time award of $700. The winners of the four-year scholarships are: MaryKate Cahill, Victoria Feuer, Anna Fiamingo, Summer...
Local Student Sophia Gallo Selected for SEES Internship
Sophia Gallo, a student from Scotch Plains Fanwood High School, has been selected for the prestigious Student Enhancement in Earth and Space Science (SEES) summer internship to be held at The University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research. Sophia will work with scientists and engineers to conduct...
SVFAS Member Beverly Brown Recognized for EMS Excellence
Beverly Brown, a long-time member of the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad received the 2022 Excellence in EMS Award from Overlook Medical Center. An active member for nearly 40 years, Beverly joined the Squad as a Junior member while in high school, continued to serve the Squad while on school breaks during her college years and retuned as an adult member after graduation.
Summit Seniors Awarded 2022 Christ Child Society Scholarships
Two graduating seniors of Summit High School, April Sanchez and Natalie Peralta, have been awarded the 2022 Christ Child Society of Summit Scholarship of $2,500 each. The Scholarship is awarded to students who have displayed academic achievement, worked or volunteered with children who have financial need. April and Natalie were...
Lion’s Club of Warren Hosts Memorable Expo
The Lion’s Club of Warren hosted a memorable afternoon for families of children with special needs at the Warren Expo held on Saturday, June 18th. Autism Healthcare Collaborative(AHC), formerly known as Autism Think Tank, and the Warren Township Lions Club have a longstanding relationship and were excited to be able to offer this in-person event again to the community.
News from Kenilworth Rotary Club
As the Kenilworth Rotary Club wraps up this Rotary year, we are happy to see how much we have accomplished throughout the year. One year ago, we decided to resume our in-person club meetings. We set up our schedules and through our friendship with Caetano Morales, we were able to have our lunches at Caetano’s Cucina in Kenilworth.
Friends of the Westfield Memorial Library Celebrate Fifty Years of Service
The Friends of the Westfield Memorial Library capped this year with a Proclamation from the Westfield Town Council acknowledging their fifty years of service on June 14, 2022. Many of the long standing members of the Friends were in attendance to appreciate the town’s recognition. Co-President Mike Miller shared “It’s an honor to receive this Proclamation. The Friends enjoy their time and effort to provide service to the library and the Westfield community. We look forward to the next fifty years.”
Prohibition & Speakeasies in New York City, Then and Now
Zoom Program, Tuesday, August 9th @ p.m. You will receive Zoom instructions and online meeting information in your registration confirmation email in addition to a reminder email prior to the date of the program. Please register at madisonnjlibrary.org. A century ago, the 18th Amendment was passed which prohibited the ‘manufacture,...
