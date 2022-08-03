Families, friends, and local dignitaries recently gathered at New Providence Presbyterian Church to honor 5 young men who earned the Boy Scouts of America’s highest advancement rank: Eagle Scout. The 5 new Eagle Scouts from BSA Troop 63 are: Michael Staunton of Summit, Haitham Awad, Bauer Crooks, Gyan Ghoda, and Ivan Grandov of New Providence. Each has held various leadership positions during their scouting career. Gyan Ghoda and Michael Staunton are also members of the Order of the Arrow, the National Honor Society of Scouting. Troop 63 was charted in 1927 and has since seen 121 of its members become Eagle Scouts.

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO