NuVasive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Calif. (AP) _ NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $893,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Broomfield, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The spinal device maker posted revenue of $310.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $305.8 million.

NuVasive expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.45 per share.

