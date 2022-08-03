ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Laurel County man arrested on rape charges

By Dustin Massengill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AxZZf_0h3kDJHC00

LONDON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A Laurel County man has been arrested after being accused of raping a woman in July.

A woman reported to the sheriff’s office that she had been forcibly raped by a man in the early hours of July 25, according to authorities.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 29-year-old Alejandro Zuniga Gonzalez on July 25 at around 8:53 a.m. in London.

Gonzalez has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape and housed in the Laurel County Correction Center.

He was booked into the detention center by 9:28 a.m. and has a court date set for Aug. 19.

Comments / 3

Daddy C.
2d ago

No words needed! I'm sure every decent human being is thinking the same exact thing I am, about this. 😠

Reply
8
WBIR

Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Hazard Herald

Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested

Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan City Police come to aid of nearby police agency

The Harlan City Police Department recently came to the aid of another nearby police department that had suffered vehicle losses due to extensive flooding, loaning the stricken department a pair of police cruisers. Harlan City Police Chief Winston Yeary explained how his department came to the aid of the Whitesburg...
WHITESBURG, KY
1450wlaf.com

Murder-suicide up the valley; four dead

LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL WLAF) – Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department report that at 1:49pm Wednesday a deputy was sent to a home east of La Follette for a welfare check. At a home at 144 Log Home Lane is where the officer discovered four bodies in...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
