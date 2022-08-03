Laurel County man arrested on rape charges

LONDON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A Laurel County man has been arrested after being accused of raping a woman in July.

A woman reported to the sheriff’s office that she had been forcibly raped by a man in the early hours of July 25, according to authorities.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 29-year-old Alejandro Zuniga Gonzalez on July 25 at around 8:53 a.m. in London.

Gonzalez has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape and housed in the Laurel County Correction Center.

He was booked into the detention center by 9:28 a.m. and has a court date set for Aug. 19.

