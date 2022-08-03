ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hostess Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) _ Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $30.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lenexa, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 22 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $340.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $329.7 million.

Hostess Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of 93 cents to 98 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWNK

