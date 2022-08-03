Mirati: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $176.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $3.18.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.53 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $5.4 million in the period.

