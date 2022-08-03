ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, NJ

Renna Media

Summit Elks Lodge 1246 Awards Scholarships

Summit Elks Lodge 1246 is proud to announce that we have four winners of the New Jersey Elks Scholarship contest, $4,000.00 ($1,000.00 for four years) and one runner up who received a one-time award of $700. The winners of the four-year scholarships are: MaryKate Cahill, Victoria Feuer, Anna Fiamingo, Summer...
SUMMIT, NJ
Renna Media

Vincent P. Ditta will Lead District of Elks – USA

Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America and guests have gathered in Atlanta, Georgia, from July 3 to July 6 for the BPO Elks National Convention. During the convention, Vincent P. Ditta, of Cranford, was installed as District Deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the East Central District of the New Jersey State Elks Association and will serve a one-year term.
CRANFORD, NJ
Renna Media

Elizabeth Boy Scouts Celebrate 60th Anniversary

Over 1,000 boys have grown into responsible and involved young men through their participation in the Scouting program at St. Genevieve’s Church, Elizabeth, since Boy Scout Troop 23 was first chartered in July, 1962. Seventy-seven of them earned the prestigious Eagle Scout award. Boy Scout Troop 23 and Cub...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Renna Media

Lion’s Club of Warren Hosts Memorable Expo

The Lion’s Club of Warren hosted a memorable afternoon for families of children with special needs at the Warren Expo held on Saturday, June 18th. Autism Healthcare Collaborative(AHC), formerly known as Autism Think Tank, and the Warren Township Lions Club have a longstanding relationship and were excited to be able to offer this in-person event again to the community.
WARREN, NJ
Renna Media

BSA Troop 63 Honors 5 New Eagle Scouts

Families, friends, and local dignitaries recently gathered at New Providence Presbyterian Church to honor 5 young men who earned the Boy Scouts of America’s highest advancement rank: Eagle Scout. The 5 new Eagle Scouts from BSA Troop 63 are: Michael Staunton of Summit, Haitham Awad, Bauer Crooks, Gyan Ghoda, and Ivan Grandov of New Providence. Each has held various leadership positions during their scouting career. Gyan Ghoda and Michael Staunton are also members of the Order of the Arrow, the National Honor Society of Scouting. Troop 63 was charted in 1927 and has since seen 121 of its members become Eagle Scouts.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
Renna Media

Joshua Schwartz Receives Prestigious Scout of the Year Award

Annually, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of the United States awards three individuals who are: Eagle Scouts, Girl Scout Gold Award recipients, Venture Summit Award recipients and/or Sea Scout Quartermasters who have risen above their peers in exemplifying the qualities of that rank. Joshua Schwartz received the VFW State...
CRANFORD, NJ
Renna Media

Annual Family Night at the Somerset Patriots

Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo was happy to gather the community for Clark’s Annual Family Night at the Somerset Patriots after a two-year break from the annual tradition. “We’ve been doing this for years, so many people bring their kids to these games, it’s an affordable night out and it drove me crazy not to be able to do this event the last few years,” said Bernardo. “It was fun to be back.” The stadium was completely sold out with 8,400 people in attendance as 100 members of the Clark community joined in to watch the Patriots play the Akron Ducks and then a fireworks show afterwards.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

Local Student Sophia Gallo Selected for SEES Internship

Sophia Gallo, a student from Scotch Plains Fanwood High School, has been selected for the prestigious Student Enhancement in Earth and Space Science (SEES) summer internship to be held at The University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research. Sophia will work with scientists and engineers to conduct...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Renna Media

Roselle Park 24/7 Porchfest part 3: A Tremendous Success!

All day music with a purpose was a tremendous success. That is what audiences said about Roselle Park 24/7’s Porchfest part 3. An incredible diverse cross section of style of music and attendees to date included musical performances by – Jarred Paparozzi Quartet, Rodric Shea Bowman, Massimiliano La Falce, and Christina Sophia, Mike Montemurro, Trying Our Best, The Quaranteens, Kyle Cancino and Ryan Marino, Low Highs, Thos Shipley and his trio and comedian opening act by Assemblyman Jon Bramnick.
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ hospital company to continue childcare service after pleas by employees

Parents hoping to keep the on-site child care centers at Hackensack Meridian Health facilities have won a major battle but can not yet claim victory. Hackensack Meridian Health will keep its on-site child care facilities open beyond December after receiving “thoughtful input from our team members and the community," according to a statement obtained by New Jersey 101.5.
RED BANK, NJ
Renna Media

Garwood Recreation Kickball Program Was a Huge Success

Garwood Recreation introduced a new program this srping – Kickball! The program ran for 2 consecutive Friday evenings. John Salmon recommended the program, he is a member of the Garwood Recreation Committee. John remembered playing the sport when he was kid growing up in Garwood. Over 75 children signed up from ages 6 thru 14. Parents were quick to help out to organize and run the 2 games taking place at the same time. A great time was had by all! Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo was thrilled with the turnout.
GARWOOD, NJ
jerseydigs.com

St. Peter’s University Sues to Block Jersey City Cannabis Lounge

With the race to open Jersey City’s first cannabis businesses officially underway, a prominent university in McGinley Square is looking to void approvals for a dispensary and lounge near their campus. On August 3, St. Peter’s University filed a lawsuit against Medusa LLC in Hudson County Court seeking to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Renna Media

USING WEED CONTROL CHEMICALS WISELY

I have posted this information in the past, but as a Master Gardener Of Union County since 1995 and an active member of the Rahway Environmental Commission I know there are few things in gardening as important as the safe use of chemicals. Not only in your garden but around your home for yourself, your family and pets.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

GoFundMe started for longtime Hoboken renter trying to stave off eviction

A GoFundMe page haas been started for a longtime Hoboken renter trying to stave off eviction, potentially facing a $2,800 rent increase. “Jeff [Trupiano] has been under relentless attack by his landlord for several years now. His case has been bouncing between the courts and the Hoboken Rent Board but is now coming to an unconscionable head Jeff‘s rent is currently being subjected to an uncapped ‘hardship increase,'” the GoFundMe page description says.
HOBOKEN, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Parts Of Lakewood Now Designated As Drought Areas

Despite the recent rainfall in Lakewood, the northern part of town is now officially in a drought zone, according to the latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center. According to the map, several counties in Central Jersey, including the tip Ocean County, are now experiencing a “moderate drought,” while...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

