Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo was happy to gather the community for Clark’s Annual Family Night at the Somerset Patriots after a two-year break from the annual tradition. “We’ve been doing this for years, so many people bring their kids to these games, it’s an affordable night out and it drove me crazy not to be able to do this event the last few years,” said Bernardo. “It was fun to be back.” The stadium was completely sold out with 8,400 people in attendance as 100 members of the Clark community joined in to watch the Patriots play the Akron Ducks and then a fireworks show afterwards.

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO