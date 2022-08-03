ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life Storage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Life Storage Inc. (LSI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsville, New York, said it had funds from operations of $139.5 million, or $1.65 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.53 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $92.3 million, or $1.09 per share.

The self storage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $257 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $246.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Life Storage expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $1.62 to $1.66. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted FFO per share of $1.59.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $6.27 to $6.33 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LSI

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

