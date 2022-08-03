Intevac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Intevac Inc. (IVAC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 10 cents per share.

The producer of manufacturing equipment used in the disk drive, solar, semiconductor and photonics industries posted revenue of $9.3 million in the period.

