SiTime: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ SiTime Corporation (SITM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $12.9 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.11 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The company posted revenue of $79.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SITM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SITM