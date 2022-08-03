Read on whnt.com
Huntsville home values continue to soar as other Alabama cities see slowdown
Home values in Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - have all enjoyed significant growth since January of 2020, as the nationwide real estate market saw home values soar. But one city stands apart from the rest. According to data from Zillow, median home values...
Huntsville barista recognized for going above and beyond for customer new to town
One Huntsville barista not only helped a family feel welcome to town, but she was part of the reason they moved in the first place.
Thousands flood Cullman to bring highly anticipated crowd for Rock The South
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Over 60,000 people are expected to make their way to Cullman this weekend to celebrate the annual Rock The South Country Music Festival. Country music fans are traveling from all 50 states this year, according to event officials. Some event attendees told CBS 42 they bought tickets eight months ago. “We’re pumped,” […]
Construction underway for Huntsville ‘Get-A-Way’ Skate Park
Ground has been broken and rails have started going up at what will soon be the newest skate park in Huntsville, slated to be open by 2023.
Huntsville area Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville resort: Wasting away or just waiting?
Four years after the word it was coming, Madison County is no closer to its own Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville hotel and resort. But don’t give up, because developers say conversations continue. And don’t forget there’s been a pandemic in the meantime. The hotel was (is?) destined for...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama church helping those who choose life
Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Alabama Treenware
The wheels of creativity spin at Lindsey Boothe's home woodworking shop. Boothe's business, Alabama Treenware, is based in her Madison garage. The full-time business is in addition to her full-time job as "mom." Alabama Treenware uses waste to fulfill the want. "The wood is local; it's all handmade," Boothe said....
Lego Extravaganza coming to Downtown Huntsville!
If you're looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend, look no further than EarlyWorks Children's Museum in Downtown Huntsville.
Huntsville agency pushes for pet adoption this weekend
Huntsville and Madison County residents can take home a pet at a cheaper price this weekend. Huntsville Animal Services is encouraging residents to adopt not shop with its latest summer promotion. The agency is waiving most adult dog and cat adoption fees through Saturday. About 75 animals have their adoption fees waived already. This promotion is part of the shelter’s Adoption League of Heroes Campaign.
Space Command general to address Huntsville in August
Two thousand attendees, a Von Braun Civic Center full of the latest space defense technology and one general in a big spotlight. It all comes together starting Tuesday at the 25th annual Space & Military Defense Symposium in Huntsville. The general is U.S. Space Command commanding Gen. James Dickinson, a...
WHNT-TV
Driving and Shopping Safe at the World's Longest Yard Sale
Many of the vendors located just outside of Dogtown in DeKalb County have been setting up here for years and they say they have seen a lot of impatient drivers. In areas where many people are walking across the street, a speeding car can be very dangerous.
WHNT-TV
Local Barista Goes Above and Beyond For Customer
For young families, it can be difficult to get settled and make a new place feel like home. But one Huntsville barista not only helped a family feel welcome, but she was also part of the reason they moved in the first place!
Downtown Chief dish recognized
Photo: The Fried Green Tomatoes with Pimento Cheese and Pepper Jelly from Downtown Chief was one of four finalist dishes for Bama’s Best Tomato Dish contest. (Courtesy of Mary Wilson/Alabama Farmers Federation) Gadsden restaurant Downtown Chief will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV...
drivinvibin.com
Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama
Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
WAFF
Madison County Commission approves phase two of Clift Farm development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission approved the Clift Farm development’s plan to move into phase two. Phase two will allow the development of four plots for commercial use, bringing more stores and restaurants to Madison. Joey Ceci, spokesperson for Breland companies, said these properties are being...
Banana pudding eating champ downs 15 pounds of pudding in national contest
How much banana pudding do you think you could eat? That's the question contestants in the Major League Eating World Banana Pudding Championship answered in Madison on Friday night.
tvliving.com
Treasure hunt at the World’s Longest Yard Sale
GADSDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you pull over for yard sales, you’re going to love this. The World’s Longest Yard Sale, also known as the 127 Yard Sale, is back for another year and going through part of north Alabama!. Every year, bargain hunters, yard sale...
Rock the South: Law enforcement update
CULLMAN, Ala. – With thousands descending on Cullman this weekend for the Rock the South music festival, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said his department’s primary focus will be safety and security. “As with any event that the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office works, our first priority is to keep the community safe, and Rock the South is no different,” Gentry said. The sheriff said deputies will be out in full force this weekend doing everything possible to ensure the safety of visitors and residents. “We encourage everyone to know your travel routes, parking areas and what can and cannot be brought into the...
tvliving.com
Meet MoonPie John and the store that bears his name
NEW MARKET, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Most people are familiar with New Market, but not everyone knows the small town used to be called Hump. Hump is where John Taylor grew up selling groceries for a living and giving away peppermints and MoonPies to make people smile. Little did he know that one day there would be a mercantile shop in his honor, still making folks smile.
WAFF
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has released a statement saying that Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 until about 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. The roadway will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near...
