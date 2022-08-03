Black Hills: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) _ Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $33.4 million.

The Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $474.2 million in the period.

Black Hills shares have increased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $76.13, a rise of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

