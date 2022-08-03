ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Black Hills: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) _ Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $33.4 million.

The Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $474.2 million in the period.

Black Hills shares have increased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $76.13, a rise of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKH

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Salem Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Thursday reported profit of $9.1 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share. The multimedia company posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Agilon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.6 million in its second quarter. The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Guardant Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Thursday reported a loss of $229.4 million in its second quarter. The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.25 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy