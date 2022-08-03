Read on www.wesh.com
Related
WESH
Volusia County drivers increasingly getting stuck in soft sand on beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many of you know, driving on the beach in Volusia County has been a decades-long tradition dating back to NASCAR as they raced on the hard-packed sand. But the texture of the sand is changing. It's getting softer and more drivers are getting stuck. "I'll...
WESH
Florida Senate could decide if DeSantis' suspension of state attorney remains permanent
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on his decision tosuspend Andrew Warren, the now former state attorney in Hillsborough County. “We had evidence that you had a fellow over in Tampa that had basically said there are certain things he’s just not going to enforce,” the governor said. “There’s going to be certain policies they’re going to do where people are presumptively let off the hook even though the law requires. So we did something about that, and we made sure that we’re enforcing the rule of law.”
WESH
Dem says Seminole County supervisor of elections is not making early voting available enough
Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson and his staff tested the machines that will be used for collecting ballots during early voting. But that voting doesn't start in Seminole until Aug. 13, while other counties are beginning Monday. "Seminole County voters are being shortchanged," Lynn Dictor, chair of the...
WESH
Man knocked out in Florida beach brawl over bathroom line, reports say
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Police in Hollywood, Florida, released violent video of three people who attacked a man at Hollywood Beach after a dispute broke out over cutting a bathroom line, according to reports. NBC affiliate WTVJ reported the man was kicked and punched in the head by two men...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Several Central Florida schools seeking new crossing guards
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Before the school year starts, School Crossing Coordinator Bertis Negron and her team are getting the newest Orange County crossing guards hands-on training. “We have 491 crossings for Orange County that we man. The crossings, and it's very important because those crossing guards are there...
WESH
Florida attorney general candidates spar on gun violence at Orlando debate
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday night, the three Democrats vying to be the next Florida attorney general squared off at a debate at Barry University. They took jabs at each other, but their main target was the Republican party. "We have to recognize we have a wealth of info on...
WESH
Central Florida school districts implement safety measures, guardians for upcoming academic year
Fla. — In May, the school year ended in such a heavy way, with the attack on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Questions about the safety of our schools naturally resurfaced in that aftermath. Florida tried to make the classroom a safer place in 2018 post-Parkland by...
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Renatha Francis as new Florida Supreme Court justice
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in West Palm Beach Friday morning. DeSantis made a major announcement at the Richard & Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum. DeSantis officially appointed Judge Renatha Francis as the new justice of the Florida Supreme Court.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Wild video shows manatee chasing alligator in Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. — A video captured the moment an alligator was chased away by a manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday. According to WFLA, Dennis Osha was walking at Myakka River State Park recording videos of the alligator swimming past him when a manatee popped up behind it, seemingly trying to chase it away.
WESH
WATCH: OCSO giving update on active crime scene on South Orange Blossom Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are working an active crime scene and warning people to avoid the area around 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail. OCSO reports that there may also be traffic backups in the area, according to a tweet sent early Saturday afternoon. The...
WESH
DeSantis suspends state attorney due to refusal to enforce laws, including abortion restrictions
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he issuspending State Attorney Andrew Warren effective immediately. Warren is the state attorney in Hillsborough County. "The prosecutor, state attorney for this judicial circuit, Andrew Warren, has put himself publicly above the law," DeSantis said at a news...
WESH
Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced
EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl hemet online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing hearing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
South Daytona cheer coach accused of exposing himself to team members bonds out of jail
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — A former South Daytona cheer coach has been extradited from Kansas back to Volusia County to face charges of the lewd and lascivious exhibition. Police in Daytona Beach says Erick Kristianson exposed himself to three teenage girls during a FaceTime call. Kristianson is now facing...
WESH
DeSantis rep promises major announcement will spark 'liberal media meltdown'
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of state attorney Thursday morning. His press secretary, Christina Pushaw, promised it would be a controversial decision on Wednesday: "MAJOR announcement tomorrow morning from @GovRonDeSantis. Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year." DeSantis spoke at 10 a.m. from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's...
WESH
Orange County educators, students gear up for FAST testing
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Back-to-school means back to homework and standardized tests. Teaching to a test has been one of the biggest criticisms of today's educational curriculum in Florida and across the country. The 2022-2023 academic school year, however, is the beginning of a new way to assess student...
WESH
Loved ones of Osceola woman found dead in orange grove in 1992 still searching for answers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The loved ones of an Osceola County chiropractor who was found dead in an orange grove 30 years ago are still searching for answers. Just a couple of years ago, the Florida Sheriff’s Association added an additional $5,000 to the reward for information. The...
WESH
Daytona Beach airport security adds new, advanced screening technology
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The space age has come to Daytona Beach International Airport. Transportation Security Administration is now using the most advanced technology available at its security checkpoints there. "These are CTs or Computed Tomography machines," Sari Koshetz, a TSA spokeman said. They do look like something NASA...
WESH
Marion County deputies searching for missing, endangered child
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies are searching for a missing endangered child. Arianna Ames was last seen walking on the 13100 block of SE 145th Avenue in Ocklawaha, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. She was wearing a white shirt with rainbow lettering on it along...
WESH
Brevard County business owner flies to the edge of space
A Central Florida man was on the New Shepard rocket when it blasted off. Melbourne business owner Steve Young bought a ticket to fly in December. Young said he is not allowed to reveal how much he paid for the trip. Young is the third Central Floridian to fly to...
WESH
Florida school districts update student lunch payments
Fla. — Lunch at schools in Central Florida will likely look and cost different from what students experienced for the past few years. The federal government’s funding that paid for free breakfasts and lunches at all schools during the first two years of the pandemic has now expired, so in many schools, students will once again have to pay for their meals.
Comments / 0