Florida State

WESH

Florida Senate could decide if DeSantis' suspension of state attorney remains permanent

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on his decision tosuspend Andrew Warren, the now former state attorney in Hillsborough County. “We had evidence that you had a fellow over in Tampa that had basically said there are certain things he’s just not going to enforce,” the governor said. “There’s going to be certain policies they’re going to do where people are presumptively let off the hook even though the law requires. So we did something about that, and we made sure that we’re enforcing the rule of law.”
WESH

Several Central Florida schools seeking new crossing guards

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Before the school year starts, School Crossing Coordinator Bertis Negron and her team are getting the newest Orange County crossing guards hands-on training. “We have 491 crossings for Orange County that we man. The crossings, and it's very important because those crossing guards are there...
WESH

Wild video shows manatee chasing alligator in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. — A video captured the moment an alligator was chased away by a manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday. According to WFLA, Dennis Osha was walking at Myakka River State Park recording videos of the alligator swimming past him when a manatee popped up behind it, seemingly trying to chase it away.
WESH

Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced

EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl hemet online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing hearing.
WESH

DeSantis rep promises major announcement will spark 'liberal media meltdown'

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of state attorney Thursday morning. His press secretary, Christina Pushaw, promised it would be a controversial decision on Wednesday: "MAJOR announcement tomorrow morning from @GovRonDeSantis. Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year." DeSantis spoke at 10 a.m. from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's...
WESH

Orange County educators, students gear up for FAST testing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Back-to-school means back to homework and standardized tests. Teaching to a test has been one of the biggest criticisms of today's educational curriculum in Florida and across the country. The 2022-2023 academic school year, however, is the beginning of a new way to assess student...
WESH

Daytona Beach airport security adds new, advanced screening technology

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The space age has come to Daytona Beach International Airport. Transportation Security Administration is now using the most advanced technology available at its security checkpoints there. "These are CTs or Computed Tomography machines," Sari Koshetz, a TSA spokeman said. They do look like something NASA...
WESH

Marion County deputies searching for missing, endangered child

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies are searching for a missing endangered child. Arianna Ames was last seen walking on the 13100 block of SE 145th Avenue in Ocklawaha, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. She was wearing a white shirt with rainbow lettering on it along...
WESH

Florida school districts update student lunch payments

Fla. — Lunch at schools in Central Florida will likely look and cost different from what students experienced for the past few years. The federal government’s funding that paid for free breakfasts and lunches at all schools during the first two years of the pandemic has now expired, so in many schools, students will once again have to pay for their meals.
