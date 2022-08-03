Allstate: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) _ Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.01 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $3.81 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 76 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.26 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $12.22 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.95 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.16 billion.

Allstate shares have declined 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined 13%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $115.06, a decline of 12% in the last 12 months.

