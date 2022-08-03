Hub Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) _ Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $102.8 million.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $3.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The transportation management company posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

Hub Group expects full-year earnings to be $10 to $10.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.6 billion to $5.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUBG