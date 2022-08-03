ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Charleston County working to fill vacant 911 operator positions

By Forrest Tucker
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- 47 jobs are open for applicants at the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Dispatch Center as of August 3.

The call center in Ladson, that serves the whole county, is suffering from short-staffing and needs new operators to get back on it’s feet.

“We need some people for sure. As well as in the future getting more people in the door to bolster our numbers when things level out a bit. We would love to hit a 47. We’re shooting for 47,” said Kaitlin Jordan, the 911 Public Education Specialist for the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center.

The position being offered is a telecommunicator shift that runs 8.25 hours with a starting salary of $19 an hour.

What you need to apply for the jobs

  • High School Diploma
  • Driver’s License
  • Birth Certificate
  • Social Security Card

Applicants, like Yan Rojas, want to make a difference in their community.

“Our community has been growing so much on the Hispanic side. I feel like I can be helpful to our community that’s been growing so much. Being bilingual I think my job can be good for my community and for the 911 call center,” said Rojas.

Rojas, who is originally from Venezuela, has lived in Charleston for 12 years and saw the advertisements for the job on television. He wants to make sure that people who only speak Spanish have someone to rely on when they call.

“The barrier of language can be difficult for somebody who is fluent in English against somebody who is Spanish speaking,” said Rojas. “I feel like it’s very helpful if you have a Spanish operator.”

If operators like Rojas are accepted and trained within the next month then center will be able to take the burden off of current operators who are working 12-hour shifts.

“Anybody that we can get in the door that would be successful in the career and would be dedicated to serving our community would be great,” said Jordan.

Rojas’ mission if he gets the job is to help his community, but also others.

“We can save a life if we have that person’s direct language,” said Rojas.

Dates and Times for Open Interviews

  • Wednesday, August 10 and Friday, August 19
  • Wednesday, August 24 and Wednesday, August 31
  • All days 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston 29405
