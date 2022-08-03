Rent-A-Center: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $19.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Rent-A-Center expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.06 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Rent-A-Center expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.39 billion.

