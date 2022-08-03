Energy Recovery: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) _ Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $2.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Leandro, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The maker of energy recovery devices posted revenue of $20.3 million in the period.

