Ethan Allen: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) _ Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $31.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.23. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $229.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $103.3 million, or $4.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $817.8 million.

