ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Ethan Allen: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) _ Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $31.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.23. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $229.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $103.3 million, or $4.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $817.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETD

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

BlackLine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Guardant Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Thursday reported a loss of $229.4 million in its second quarter. The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.25 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy