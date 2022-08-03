ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $71.1 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 81 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The manager of precious metal royalties posted revenue of $146.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGLD

