Report: Kendrick Nunn has yet to be cleared for 5-on-5 activities for Lakers

Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
This Bold Trade Sends Lakers’ Anthony Davis To Bulls
Ask yourself this question: if you were an NBA superstar, would you want to play in front of your hometown crowd?. The instinctual answer may be yes for most. It’s easy to envision yourself performing in front of family and friends. Furthermore, even the strangers in the audience will love you a little more as a hometown hero.
Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'
Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Former Lakers big man’s 2 championship rings just sold for an absurd 6-figure price
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Slava Medvedenko won two championships during his six-year stint with the team. Medvedenko recently auctioned off both of those championship rings. The rings fetched a pretty nice price, and all of the proceeds will benefit Ukraine relief efforts. As some Lakers fans likely already know,...
Lakers could trade for yet another Klutch Sports client?
Rich Paul the absolute madman may be at it again. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports this week that the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in possibly trading for New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. A lottery pick in 2019, Reddish is represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency that also represents many other Lakers players.
‘The Lakers are desperate’: LeBron James, LA slapped with brutal reality over Russell Westbrook saga by Shannon Sharpe
We’re already approaching the midway point of the offseason, but right now, Russell Westbrook still remains to be part of the Los Angeles Lakers. There has been a lot of talk about Russ potentially committing to do what he can to bring out a better version of himself for the team next season, but the reality is that LA would much rather get him off their roster if they could.
What If The Lakers Signed This Former Superstar?
Blake Griffin still remains a free agent on August 6. He played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, and I think the Los Angeles Lakers should consider signing him. The best years of his career came playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
NBC Sports
Sixers' preseason schedule includes two meetings with Cavs
The Sixers and Cavs will get to know each other a bit better this preseason. Two of the four matchups on the Sixers’ 2022-23 preseason slate are with Cleveland. Below is the Sixers’ full schedule, which the team announced Friday afternoon. The two home games will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Opinion: A Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Trade To This Team Would Win An NBA Championship
I believe that the Brooklyn Nets should trade for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
NBA superstar LeBron James' son Bronny could play in the Australian NBL next season in a massive boost for basketball down under
The Australian National Basketball League could receive a seismic boost in 2023 with the son of NBA future Hall of Famer LeBron James considering a move down under. James is one of the greatest players to ever grace the NBA and there are considerable debates over whether he or Michael Jordan lay claim to the title of the Greatest of all Time.
TRADE? The Lakers Are Reportedly Interested In Knicks' Cam Reddish, But Would It Work?
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks. I believe that the Lakers would be the perfect place for Reddish.
Lakers News: NBA Expert Gives Lakers Lowly Spot in Latest Power Rankings
Zach Harper of The Athletic isn't high on the Lakers offseason additions to supplement Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
The 3 Favorites To Win The 2023 6th Man Of The Year Award
According to SISportsbook, Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) and Malcolm Brogdon (Boston Celtics) are the three favorites to win The 2023 6th Man of The Year Award.
Analyst: LA Clippers Won The Offseason
The Clippers have built a solid team for next season
WATCH: Incredible Video Of Russell Westbrook On Saturday
On Saturday, August 6, Swish Cultures posted a video of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook dunking. Westbrook has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards in addition to the Lakers.
New mock trade has Nets moving star Ben Simmons to Hawks in a deal
When it comes to trades for the Brooklyn Nets, the obvious focus is on Kevin Durant. The superstar former MVP requested a trade back on June 30, but the Nets have yet to find an offer that fits their obvious high price tag for the future Hall of Famer. At...
Where Does Mavs Star Luka Doncic Rank Among Young NBA Players?
ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins breaks down the best of the NBA's under-25 generation.
