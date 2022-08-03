Report: Kendrick Nunn has yet to be cleared for 5-on-5 activities for Lakers

We’re already approaching the midway point of the offseason, but right now, Russell Westbrook still remains to be part of the Los Angeles Lakers. There has been a lot of talk about Russ potentially committing to do what he can to bring out a better version of himself for the team next season, but the reality is that LA would much rather get him off their roster if they could.

