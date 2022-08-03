Copa Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY (AP) _ Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $124.1 million.

The Panama City-based company said it had profit of $3.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 32 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The holding company for Panama’s national airline posted revenue of $693.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $674.5 million.

