TTM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) _ TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $27.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The printed circuit board maker posted revenue of $625.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $599 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, TTM said it expects revenue in the range of $655 million to $695 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTMI

