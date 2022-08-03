ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Renna Media

News from Kenilworth Rotary Club

As the Kenilworth Rotary Club wraps up this Rotary year, we are happy to see how much we have accomplished throughout the year. One year ago, we decided to resume our in-person club meetings. We set up our schedules and through our friendship with Caetano Morales, we were able to have our lunches at Caetano’s Cucina in Kenilworth.
KENILWORTH, NJ
Renna Media

Summit Elks Lodge 1246 Awards Scholarships

Summit Elks Lodge 1246 is proud to announce that we have four winners of the New Jersey Elks Scholarship contest, $4,000.00 ($1,000.00 for four years) and one runner up who received a one-time award of $700. The winners of the four-year scholarships are: MaryKate Cahill, Victoria Feuer, Anna Fiamingo, Summer...
SUMMIT, NJ
Renna Media

Elizabeth Boy Scouts Celebrate 60th Anniversary

Over 1,000 boys have grown into responsible and involved young men through their participation in the Scouting program at St. Genevieve’s Church, Elizabeth, since Boy Scout Troop 23 was first chartered in July, 1962. Seventy-seven of them earned the prestigious Eagle Scout award. Boy Scout Troop 23 and Cub...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Renna Media

BSA Troop 7 Scouts Earn Rank Advancements

Scouts BSA Troop 7 celebrated rank advancements for fourteen scouts at its Court of Honor held on Monday, June 13, 2022. As Senior Patrol Leader Dylan Hock explained during the ceremony, “The Boy Scouts of America recognizes achievements by awarding badges of rank. This Court of Honor is an opportunity to celebrate the Scouting traditions and to share in our Scouts’ achievements.”
MADISON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, NJ
Warren, NJ
Government
Renna Media

Roselle Park 24/7 Porchfest part 3: A Tremendous Success!

All day music with a purpose was a tremendous success. That is what audiences said about Roselle Park 24/7’s Porchfest part 3. An incredible diverse cross section of style of music and attendees to date included musical performances by – Jarred Paparozzi Quartet, Rodric Shea Bowman, Massimiliano La Falce, and Christina Sophia, Mike Montemurro, Trying Our Best, The Quaranteens, Kyle Cancino and Ryan Marino, Low Highs, Thos Shipley and his trio and comedian opening act by Assemblyman Jon Bramnick.
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
Renna Media

Summit Seniors Awarded 2022 Christ Child Society Scholarships

Two graduating seniors of Summit High School, April Sanchez and Natalie Peralta, have been awarded the 2022 Christ Child Society of Summit Scholarship of $2,500 each. The Scholarship is awarded to students who have displayed academic achievement, worked or volunteered with children who have financial need. April and Natalie were...
SUMMIT, NJ
Renna Media

Vincent P. Ditta will Lead District of Elks – USA

Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America and guests have gathered in Atlanta, Georgia, from July 3 to July 6 for the BPO Elks National Convention. During the convention, Vincent P. Ditta, of Cranford, was installed as District Deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the East Central District of the New Jersey State Elks Association and will serve a one-year term.
CRANFORD, NJ
Renna Media

BSA Troop 63 Honors 5 New Eagle Scouts

Families, friends, and local dignitaries recently gathered at New Providence Presbyterian Church to honor 5 young men who earned the Boy Scouts of America’s highest advancement rank: Eagle Scout. The 5 new Eagle Scouts from BSA Troop 63 are: Michael Staunton of Summit, Haitham Awad, Bauer Crooks, Gyan Ghoda, and Ivan Grandov of New Providence. Each has held various leadership positions during their scouting career. Gyan Ghoda and Michael Staunton are also members of the Order of the Arrow, the National Honor Society of Scouting. Troop 63 was charted in 1927 and has since seen 121 of its members become Eagle Scouts.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Warren Township#Warren Expo Submitted#Autism Think Tank#Ahc#The Lions Club
Renna Media

Clark Students Participate in R.I.S.E. Summer Program

Students from Hehnly and Valley Road Schools in Clark, NJ participated in the R.I.S.E. choice enrichment summer program at Hehnly School. The R.I.S.E. (Reaching Independence through Superior Education) Program consists of two-week long sessions during the month of July. This summer students had the choice of selecting the program of...
CLARK, NJ
Renna Media

SVFAS Member Beverly Brown Recognized for EMS Excellence

Beverly Brown, a long-time member of the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad received the 2022 Excellence in EMS Award from Overlook Medical Center. An active member for nearly 40 years, Beverly joined the Squad as a Junior member while in high school, continued to serve the Squad while on school breaks during her college years and retuned as an adult member after graduation.
SUMMIT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market expanding to Edison, NJ this fall

It seems that I’m mentioning New Jersey flea markets more often these days and that’s because vintage and bargain shopping is a hot trend right now. The best thing about flea markets is how unique the vendors are and how you are likely to find some hidden gems that you can either add to your collection or sell for a pretty penny online.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
nomadlawyer.org

Westfield’s 6 Best Historical Places, NJ

Visiting the historical places of Westfield, New Jersey is a wonderful way to see what makes this town special. Located 16 miles south of Manhattan, this town is full of fascinating historical places to explore. If you’re looking for a fun and easy way to spend an afternoon, consider exploring...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood

If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
NEWARK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

This Coton de Tulear + Mixed Breed Are Looking to Be Adopted

Meet Glacier and Stan — a Coton de Tulear and a mixed breed who are looking to be adopted in the Essex County or North Jersey area. Glacier is a young, easy-going pup while Stan is older and full of love. Read on to learn more about Glacier, Stan, and how to adopt either dog.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

USING WEED CONTROL CHEMICALS WISELY

I have posted this information in the past, but as a Master Gardener Of Union County since 1995 and an active member of the Rahway Environmental Commission I know there are few things in gardening as important as the safe use of chemicals. Not only in your garden but around your home for yourself, your family and pets.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

Local Student Sophia Gallo Selected for SEES Internship

Sophia Gallo, a student from Scotch Plains Fanwood High School, has been selected for the prestigious Student Enhancement in Earth and Space Science (SEES) summer internship to be held at The University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research. Sophia will work with scientists and engineers to conduct...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy