Read on rennamedia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
New York University Scientist Explores Link Between Religion & ScienceBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Renna Media
News from Kenilworth Rotary Club
As the Kenilworth Rotary Club wraps up this Rotary year, we are happy to see how much we have accomplished throughout the year. One year ago, we decided to resume our in-person club meetings. We set up our schedules and through our friendship with Caetano Morales, we were able to have our lunches at Caetano’s Cucina in Kenilworth.
Renna Media
Summit Elks Lodge 1246 Awards Scholarships
Summit Elks Lodge 1246 is proud to announce that we have four winners of the New Jersey Elks Scholarship contest, $4,000.00 ($1,000.00 for four years) and one runner up who received a one-time award of $700. The winners of the four-year scholarships are: MaryKate Cahill, Victoria Feuer, Anna Fiamingo, Summer...
Renna Media
Elizabeth Boy Scouts Celebrate 60th Anniversary
Over 1,000 boys have grown into responsible and involved young men through their participation in the Scouting program at St. Genevieve’s Church, Elizabeth, since Boy Scout Troop 23 was first chartered in July, 1962. Seventy-seven of them earned the prestigious Eagle Scout award. Boy Scout Troop 23 and Cub...
Renna Media
BSA Troop 7 Scouts Earn Rank Advancements
Scouts BSA Troop 7 celebrated rank advancements for fourteen scouts at its Court of Honor held on Monday, June 13, 2022. As Senior Patrol Leader Dylan Hock explained during the ceremony, “The Boy Scouts of America recognizes achievements by awarding badges of rank. This Court of Honor is an opportunity to celebrate the Scouting traditions and to share in our Scouts’ achievements.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Renna Media
Roselle Park 24/7 Porchfest part 3: A Tremendous Success!
All day music with a purpose was a tremendous success. That is what audiences said about Roselle Park 24/7’s Porchfest part 3. An incredible diverse cross section of style of music and attendees to date included musical performances by – Jarred Paparozzi Quartet, Rodric Shea Bowman, Massimiliano La Falce, and Christina Sophia, Mike Montemurro, Trying Our Best, The Quaranteens, Kyle Cancino and Ryan Marino, Low Highs, Thos Shipley and his trio and comedian opening act by Assemblyman Jon Bramnick.
Renna Media
Summit Seniors Awarded 2022 Christ Child Society Scholarships
Two graduating seniors of Summit High School, April Sanchez and Natalie Peralta, have been awarded the 2022 Christ Child Society of Summit Scholarship of $2,500 each. The Scholarship is awarded to students who have displayed academic achievement, worked or volunteered with children who have financial need. April and Natalie were...
Renna Media
Vincent P. Ditta will Lead District of Elks – USA
Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America and guests have gathered in Atlanta, Georgia, from July 3 to July 6 for the BPO Elks National Convention. During the convention, Vincent P. Ditta, of Cranford, was installed as District Deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the East Central District of the New Jersey State Elks Association and will serve a one-year term.
Renna Media
BSA Troop 63 Honors 5 New Eagle Scouts
Families, friends, and local dignitaries recently gathered at New Providence Presbyterian Church to honor 5 young men who earned the Boy Scouts of America’s highest advancement rank: Eagle Scout. The 5 new Eagle Scouts from BSA Troop 63 are: Michael Staunton of Summit, Haitham Awad, Bauer Crooks, Gyan Ghoda, and Ivan Grandov of New Providence. Each has held various leadership positions during their scouting career. Gyan Ghoda and Michael Staunton are also members of the Order of the Arrow, the National Honor Society of Scouting. Troop 63 was charted in 1927 and has since seen 121 of its members become Eagle Scouts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Renna Media
Clark Students Participate in R.I.S.E. Summer Program
Students from Hehnly and Valley Road Schools in Clark, NJ participated in the R.I.S.E. choice enrichment summer program at Hehnly School. The R.I.S.E. (Reaching Independence through Superior Education) Program consists of two-week long sessions during the month of July. This summer students had the choice of selecting the program of...
Renna Media
SVFAS Member Beverly Brown Recognized for EMS Excellence
Beverly Brown, a long-time member of the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad received the 2022 Excellence in EMS Award from Overlook Medical Center. An active member for nearly 40 years, Beverly joined the Squad as a Junior member while in high school, continued to serve the Squad while on school breaks during her college years and retuned as an adult member after graduation.
Clearwater Festival will fill two stages with music on banks of the Navesink River
The free New Jersey Clearwater Festival will return from the coronavirus pandemic with live music on the banks of the Navesink River in Red Bank on Aug. 6 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and on Aug. 7 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). In addition to music, the 47th annual event will feature environmental information, food and free sailboat rides.
Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market expanding to Edison, NJ this fall
It seems that I’m mentioning New Jersey flea markets more often these days and that’s because vintage and bargain shopping is a hot trend right now. The best thing about flea markets is how unique the vendors are and how you are likely to find some hidden gems that you can either add to your collection or sell for a pretty penny online.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nomadlawyer.org
Westfield’s 6 Best Historical Places, NJ
Visiting the historical places of Westfield, New Jersey is a wonderful way to see what makes this town special. Located 16 miles south of Manhattan, this town is full of fascinating historical places to explore. If you’re looking for a fun and easy way to spend an afternoon, consider exploring...
10 free NJ events to check out before summer ends
It’s August, which means we’re only a few weeks away from the start of school and we’re all back into our regular routine. I’m watching friends post on Facebook from other parts of the country send their kids back to school already. Luckily, here in New...
Bon Appétit
Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood
If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
Somerset County Park Commission reopens Raritan River Greenway at Duke Island Park
The portion of the Raritan River Greenway Trail at Duke Island Park that was devastated by Hurricane Ida last year reopens today after extensive repairs, the Somerset County Park Commission has announced. The commission released the following statement: “We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the beautiful pathway and...
themontclairgirl.com
This Coton de Tulear + Mixed Breed Are Looking to Be Adopted
Meet Glacier and Stan — a Coton de Tulear and a mixed breed who are looking to be adopted in the Essex County or North Jersey area. Glacier is a young, easy-going pup while Stan is older and full of love. Read on to learn more about Glacier, Stan, and how to adopt either dog.
Renna Media
USING WEED CONTROL CHEMICALS WISELY
I have posted this information in the past, but as a Master Gardener Of Union County since 1995 and an active member of the Rahway Environmental Commission I know there are few things in gardening as important as the safe use of chemicals. Not only in your garden but around your home for yourself, your family and pets.
Renna Media
Local Student Sophia Gallo Selected for SEES Internship
Sophia Gallo, a student from Scotch Plains Fanwood High School, has been selected for the prestigious Student Enhancement in Earth and Space Science (SEES) summer internship to be held at The University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research. Sophia will work with scientists and engineers to conduct...
Comments / 0