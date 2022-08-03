Charges requested against 2 juveniles in connection to smoke shop burglaries in Sedalia

Read on www.komu.com
Intoxicated, Revoked Driver Arrested by SPD
Sedalia Police arrested a man after conducting a traffic stop on a blue GMC Yukon on Wednesday at 12:12 a.m. The stop took place at Broadway and State Fair Blvd., after police spotted the eastbound vehicle with an expired registration from 2012. Investigation revealed that the driver, 42-year-old Christopher Wayne...
Columbia police, feds seize $180,000 worth of methamphetamine, documents say
Columbia police seized 20 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $180,000 on the street along with suspected fake pills that might contain fentanyl and guns Wednesday, according to court documents.
Three charged with attempted robbery outside Columbia supermarket
Three men have been charged with attempted robbery in an incident last week outside a Columbia store.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 5, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers responded to the 1200 block of South Stewart Avenue in reference to an intoxicated subject with a weapon. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the subject, who was intoxicated, but carrying a BB gun. The victim stated that while the subject was walking, they pointed the weapon at them. Sergio Marcos, 44, Homeless, was arrested for Assault in the 4th Degree. Marcos was then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges.
Columbia man charged with armed robbery
A Columbia man was charged with three felonies after he allegedly robbed another person at gunpoint in south Columbia this week.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for August 5, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Friday morning, Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of West 16th Street and McDonald Road on a vehicle with expired temporary tags and no rear lights. Deputies made contact with the driver, Keenan Marshall, 19, of Sedalia. Marshall was found to have a Failure to Appear warrant out of Cooper County on original charges of Excessive Speeding. Marshall was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked on the warrant, pending a $250 cash only bond.
Boone County Sheriff warns residents of recent phone scam
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a recent phone call scam that intends to steal personal information. The Boone County Sherrif said on Facebook that the scam involves someone posing as a deputy and claiming individuals failed to do one of the following:
One woman dies in motorcycle crash in Jefferson City
One 24-year-old woman died in a motorcycle crash on westbound U.S. 54 in Jefferson City Friday night.
Jefferson City woman killed in three vehicle car crash
JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City woman was killed in a three vehicle crash in Cole County Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 11:15 p.m. on Westbound US 54 west of Route CC. Chantelle Gianino 24, and Zion Grimes,...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle overturns in Moniteau County crash
MONITEAU COUNTY - One man died and another seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Moniteau County on Saturday night. According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 8:37 p.m., David Burnett, 45, and Charles Gagnon, 59, of Tipton, were traveling east on Highway 50. The...
Felon Arrested at Budget Inn
Pettis County Deputies and the Pettis County K9 Unit received an anonymous tip Monday night about the whereabouts of a suspect with a warrant for their arrest. The tip stated the suspect was hiding in a room at the Budget Inn, 4710 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Pettis County Deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the K9 Unit responded to the motel room.
Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a
Two Columbia men face federal charges after allegedly breaking into a pharmacy
Two Columbia men now face federal charges after investigators say they broke into a pharmacy and stole thousands of dollars worth of drugs.
Camdenton man caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sentenced to 7 years
One of two men arrested last year with nearly a pound of methamphetamine pleads guilty to a reduced charge. Isaac Wheeler, of Camdenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler had previously been charged with drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison on the drug possession charge and 30 days in the county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia.
Charges are filed in a fatal car crash
A man from Olean is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash last April. 65 – year old Chester McComb is accused of driving across the center line of Highway 52 in Miller County and hitting a car driven by Steven Thompson. Thompson died in the crash.
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
Fulton woman arrested with almost an ounce of methamphetamine
A Fulton woman is facing a number of drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Holts Summit. The Callaway County Sheriff reports deputies were patrolling State Road OO on Sunday night when they stopped Amy Hickman, 57. During a search, deputies found more than 24 grams of meth. She’s been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thursday crash kills 3 teens, including 2 from Cass County, MO
Two teens from Cleveland, Missouri, were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cedar County, Missouri, about two hours south of Kansas City.
Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City
A crash on Highway 54/63 near the Missouri River bridge outside Jefferson City caused a large backup Friday afternoon.
Troop F responds to fiery crash Saturday afternoon
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F investigated a crash on I-70 that had a car in flames.
