Glaukos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) _ Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $45.5 million in its second quarter.

The San Clemente, California-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The glaucoma treatments developer posted revenue of $72.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.6 million.

Glaukos expects full-year revenue in the range of $275 million to $280 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GKOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GKOS