Gov. Holcomb orders flags to half staff for Rep. Jackie Walorski

wbiw.com
Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz
INDIANA – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Aug. 6. Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and...
abc57.com
Proposed abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Senate Bill 1, a proposed abortion ban, has been signed into law by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. The bill bans all abortions except in cases of rape or incest before 10 weeks, if the life of the mother is in danger, or if there are fatal fetal anomalies.
abc57.com
Bipartisan legislation introduced to name Mishawaka VA clinic in honor of Rep. Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Indiana state delegation introduced bipartisan legislation on Friday to name the Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic. The resolution is supported by the entire state delegation as well as Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Whip Steve Scalise, House GOP Conference...
WNDU
Holcomb: House advances SB 2, automatic taxpayer refund
Indianapolis, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Governor Holcomb issued a statement as the House advanced SB 2. SB 2 includes returning up to, “1 billion dollars back to Hoosier taxpayers in the form of an automatic taxpayer refund.”
abc57.com
Indiana State trooper returns from military deployment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State trooper recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Korinne Reinke will return to road patrol duties in Elkhart County soon. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the Army Reserve for eight years and holds...
abc57.com
Governors from four states teaming up to install network of electric vehicle chargers around Lake Michigan
NOW: Governors from four states teaming up to install network of electric vehicle chargers around Lake Michigan. Multiple governors from states around Lake Michigan are teaming up to get a network of electric vehicle chargers installed around the lake. The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will have chargers stationed around...
abc57.com
Walorski's legacy includes laws aimed at increasing the safety of Hoosiers
Jackie Walorski worked tirelessly throughout her career to increase the safety of Hoosiers statewide. She introduced the M.A.X. Strong Bill, which strengthened bus safety laws in Indiana after a horrific crash in Fulton County claimed the lives of three siblings. Her bill, which became law in 2019, launched a two-year...
Republicans learn the lesson of Kansas: Indiana takes repulsive abortion debate behind closed doors
The voters of Kansas just rejected a Republican effort to ban abortion on Tuesday — but that doesn't seem to have deterred Republicans elsewhere in the region. Instead, both the misogynistic and the anti-democratic views of the modern Republican Party were on full display in Indiana on Thursday as the state's GOP-led legislature debated over how hard they plan to ban abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 49 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief […]
abc57.com
Michiana remembers Rep. Jackie Walorski, Zach Potts, Emma Thomson
Jackie was such an amazing woman. She never forgot where she came from and NEVER stopped fighting for what's right. I had the pleasure of meeting her several times. This was one of my favorite pictures when she came to do an interview at WFRN. She had just been elected as Congresswoman for us Hoosiers. She always gave you a big hug making you feel special. I'll miss her terribly ?
WIBC.com
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
'Like many of you, we are hurt, angry, and frustrated' | Gen Con criticizes Indiana abortion ban bill
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of people are returning to Indianapolis for "the best four days in gaming," but the conference is taking a stand against Indiana's abortion ban bill. Gen Con tweeted a statement Wednesday morning in response to the current special session. "We at Gen Con believe in the...
95.3 MNC
Gen Con threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over abortion ban bill
One of the state’s largest conventions is threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over the abortion ban bill. The president of Gen Con says the convention supports a woman’s right to choose and that what’s happening at the Statehouse could threaten Gen Con’s relationship with Indiana.
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
abc57.com
Three Michiana schools receive part of $10 million grant to help students become better prepared for the workforce
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- 58 schools across 40 counties in Indiana are getting a piece of a $10 million dollar grant to help students develop in-demand employability skills. The three Michiana schools that are benefitting from the funding are:. Western Wayne Schools in Fulton County, who will receive $125,000. Plymouth Community...
abc57.com
Grandfather of students killed at bus stop remembers Jackie Walorski
Rep. Jackie Walorski was very dedicated to helping Hoosiers stay safe. She introduced the Stop for School Buses Act after three children were killed and one was injured at a bus stop in Rochester. Michael Schwab, the grandfather of Alivia Stahl and Mason and Xavier Ingle joined ABC57 to talk...
abc57.com
Large sinkhole in St. Joseph County caused by sewage main burst
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A large sinkhole caused by a sewage main burst redirected traffic at the intersection of Edison Road and Quince Road in South Bend on Friday. The hole was under emergency construction, and is said to be an isolated incident that should not happen anywhere else in connection with Friday's break.
WLFI.com
Debate surrounds $225 taxpayer refunds
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indiana Senate committee switched focus to a bill that would send taxpayer refunds to Hoosiers. The halls of the Statehouse were filled with chants from pro-choice and pro-life demonstrators Tuesday, but it's much quieter without the state's controversial abortion bill on the schedule Wednesday.
Kokomo High School wins 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition
INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo High School has won the 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition. Sixteen marching bands representing 20 Indiana high schools advanced to the semifinals of the annual competition at the state fairgrounds Friday night before the Marching Wildkats took home the title. The Top 10, as...
