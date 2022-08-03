Gov. Holcomb orders flags to half staff for Rep. Jackie Walorski

Jackie was such an amazing woman. She never forgot where she came from and NEVER stopped fighting for what's right. I had the pleasure of meeting her several times. This was one of my favorite pictures when she came to do an interview at WFRN. She had just been elected as Congresswoman for us Hoosiers. She always gave you a big hug making you feel special. I'll miss her terribly ?

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO