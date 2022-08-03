ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Gov. Holcomb orders flags to half staff for Rep. Jackie Walorski

By Melissa Hudson
abc57.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on abc57.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Proposed abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Senate Bill 1, a proposed abortion ban, has been signed into law by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. The bill bans all abortions except in cases of rape or incest before 10 weeks, if the life of the mother is in danger, or if there are fatal fetal anomalies.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
abc57.com

Indiana State trooper returns from military deployment

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State trooper recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Korinne Reinke will return to road patrol duties in Elkhart County soon. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the Army Reserve for eight years and holds...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Walorski's legacy includes laws aimed at increasing the safety of Hoosiers

Jackie Walorski worked tirelessly throughout her career to increase the safety of Hoosiers statewide. She introduced the M.A.X. Strong Bill, which strengthened bus safety laws in Indiana after a horrific crash in Fulton County claimed the lives of three siblings. Her bill, which became law in 2019, launched a two-year...
INDIANA STATE
Salon

Republicans learn the lesson of Kansas: Indiana takes repulsive abortion debate behind closed doors

The voters of Kansas just rejected a Republican effort to ban abortion on Tuesday — but that doesn't seem to have deterred Republicans elsewhere in the region. Instead, both the misogynistic and the anti-democratic views of the modern Republican Party were on full display in Indiana on Thursday as the state's GOP-led legislature debated over how hard they plan to ban abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
Person
Jackie Walorski
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief […]
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Michiana remembers Rep. Jackie Walorski, Zach Potts, Emma Thomson

Jackie was such an amazing woman. She never forgot where she came from and NEVER stopped fighting for what's right. I had the pleasure of meeting her several times. This was one of my favorite pictures when she came to do an interview at WFRN. She had just been elected as Congresswoman for us Hoosiers. She always gave you a big hug making you feel special. I'll miss her terribly ?
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Half Staff#In A Car#Politics State#Politics Governor
wbiw.com

Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
abc57.com

Grandfather of students killed at bus stop remembers Jackie Walorski

Rep. Jackie Walorski was very dedicated to helping Hoosiers stay safe. She introduced the Stop for School Buses Act after three children were killed and one was injured at a bus stop in Rochester. Michael Schwab, the grandfather of Alivia Stahl and Mason and Xavier Ingle joined ABC57 to talk...
ROCHESTER, NY
abc57.com

Large sinkhole in St. Joseph County caused by sewage main burst

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A large sinkhole caused by a sewage main burst redirected traffic at the intersection of Edison Road and Quince Road in South Bend on Friday. The hole was under emergency construction, and is said to be an isolated incident that should not happen anywhere else in connection with Friday's break.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WLFI.com

Debate surrounds $225 taxpayer refunds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indiana Senate committee switched focus to a bill that would send taxpayer refunds to Hoosiers. The halls of the Statehouse were filled with chants from pro-choice and pro-life demonstrators Tuesday, but it's much quieter without the state's controversial abortion bill on the schedule Wednesday.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Kokomo High School wins 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition

INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo High School has won the 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition. Sixteen marching bands representing 20 Indiana high schools advanced to the semifinals of the annual competition at the state fairgrounds Friday night before the Marching Wildkats took home the title. The Top 10, as...
KOKOMO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy