Universal Corp.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Universal Corp. (UVV) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 25 cents per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $429.8 million in the period.

