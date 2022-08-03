Read on rennamedia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
New York University Scientist Explores Link Between Religion & ScienceBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Renna Media
Roselle Park 24/7 Porchfest part 3: A Tremendous Success!
All day music with a purpose was a tremendous success. That is what audiences said about Roselle Park 24/7’s Porchfest part 3. An incredible diverse cross section of style of music and attendees to date included musical performances by – Jarred Paparozzi Quartet, Rodric Shea Bowman, Massimiliano La Falce, and Christina Sophia, Mike Montemurro, Trying Our Best, The Quaranteens, Kyle Cancino and Ryan Marino, Low Highs, Thos Shipley and his trio and comedian opening act by Assemblyman Jon Bramnick.
Renna Media
Summit Elks Lodge 1246 Awards Scholarships
Summit Elks Lodge 1246 is proud to announce that we have four winners of the New Jersey Elks Scholarship contest, $4,000.00 ($1,000.00 for four years) and one runner up who received a one-time award of $700. The winners of the four-year scholarships are: MaryKate Cahill, Victoria Feuer, Anna Fiamingo, Summer...
Renna Media
Flyers Capture 11 State Titles at USATF Junior Olympics
Twenty six athletes from the Westfield Area YMCA Flyers Track Club were among more than 700 athletes that competed at the State Junior Olympics on June 25-26 in Jersey City. One athlete set a meet record, three set club records and eight athletes brought home state championships. Two athletes won state championships in multiple events – Lidia Wright winning in three events and Millen Dhiman winning in two events. Overall, 18 athletes advanced to the Regional Junior Olympics in Slippery Rock, PA on July 7-10.
Renna Media
Lion’s Club of Warren Hosts Memorable Expo
The Lion’s Club of Warren hosted a memorable afternoon for families of children with special needs at the Warren Expo held on Saturday, June 18th. Autism Healthcare Collaborative(AHC), formerly known as Autism Think Tank, and the Warren Township Lions Club have a longstanding relationship and were excited to be able to offer this in-person event again to the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Renna Media
BSA Troop 63 Honors 5 New Eagle Scouts
Families, friends, and local dignitaries recently gathered at New Providence Presbyterian Church to honor 5 young men who earned the Boy Scouts of America’s highest advancement rank: Eagle Scout. The 5 new Eagle Scouts from BSA Troop 63 are: Michael Staunton of Summit, Haitham Awad, Bauer Crooks, Gyan Ghoda, and Ivan Grandov of New Providence. Each has held various leadership positions during their scouting career. Gyan Ghoda and Michael Staunton are also members of the Order of the Arrow, the National Honor Society of Scouting. Troop 63 was charted in 1927 and has since seen 121 of its members become Eagle Scouts.
Renna Media
Elizabeth Boy Scouts Celebrate 60th Anniversary
Over 1,000 boys have grown into responsible and involved young men through their participation in the Scouting program at St. Genevieve’s Church, Elizabeth, since Boy Scout Troop 23 was first chartered in July, 1962. Seventy-seven of them earned the prestigious Eagle Scout award. Boy Scout Troop 23 and Cub...
Renna Media
Summit Seniors Awarded 2022 Christ Child Society Scholarships
Two graduating seniors of Summit High School, April Sanchez and Natalie Peralta, have been awarded the 2022 Christ Child Society of Summit Scholarship of $2,500 each. The Scholarship is awarded to students who have displayed academic achievement, worked or volunteered with children who have financial need. April and Natalie were...
Renna Media
Vincent P. Ditta will Lead District of Elks – USA
Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America and guests have gathered in Atlanta, Georgia, from July 3 to July 6 for the BPO Elks National Convention. During the convention, Vincent P. Ditta, of Cranford, was installed as District Deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the East Central District of the New Jersey State Elks Association and will serve a one-year term.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Renna Media
Friends of the Westfield Memorial Library Celebrate Fifty Years of Service
The Friends of the Westfield Memorial Library capped this year with a Proclamation from the Westfield Town Council acknowledging their fifty years of service on June 14, 2022. Many of the long standing members of the Friends were in attendance to appreciate the town’s recognition. Co-President Mike Miller shared “It’s an honor to receive this Proclamation. The Friends enjoy their time and effort to provide service to the library and the Westfield community. We look forward to the next fifty years.”
Renna Media
Local Student Sophia Gallo Selected for SEES Internship
Sophia Gallo, a student from Scotch Plains Fanwood High School, has been selected for the prestigious Student Enhancement in Earth and Space Science (SEES) summer internship to be held at The University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research. Sophia will work with scientists and engineers to conduct...
Renna Media
USING WEED CONTROL CHEMICALS WISELY
I have posted this information in the past, but as a Master Gardener Of Union County since 1995 and an active member of the Rahway Environmental Commission I know there are few things in gardening as important as the safe use of chemicals. Not only in your garden but around your home for yourself, your family and pets.
Renna Media
Joshua Schwartz Receives Prestigious Scout of the Year Award
Annually, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of the United States awards three individuals who are: Eagle Scouts, Girl Scout Gold Award recipients, Venture Summit Award recipients and/or Sea Scout Quartermasters who have risen above their peers in exemplifying the qualities of that rank. Joshua Schwartz received the VFW State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Renna Media
Prohibition & Speakeasies in New York City, Then and Now
Zoom Program, Tuesday, August 9th @ p.m. You will receive Zoom instructions and online meeting information in your registration confirmation email in addition to a reminder email prior to the date of the program. Please register at madisonnjlibrary.org. A century ago, the 18th Amendment was passed which prohibited the ‘manufacture,...
Comments / 0