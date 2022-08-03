ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka Petco suffering from rodent infestation, KDA says

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A local pet store is under an inspection from the Kansas Department of Agriculture due to the presence of mice.

27 News spoke with Jason Walker, the Public Relations Director for the KDA, about the ongoing inspection of Petco. He said that the KDA received a complaint about a rodent infestation last week and sent inspectors to the store location at 1740 SW Wanamaker Rd Suite 500 the following day. Both food and feed safety inspectors are involved with the situation.

The presence of mice prompted Petco to throw out all of their human food products, such as energy bars and drinks, to eliminate any health risks. Similar treatment is being considered for Petco’s stock of pet food which may be contaminated from the mice. How much of the animal food will need to be thrown away depends on the results of a feed inspection.

27 News reached out to Petco as well for comment but has yet to receive any information.

Jason Walker
