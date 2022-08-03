ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL-AMFM

Daylight shooting in New Orleans East

Cops report a shooting that injured one victim Friday afternoon. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Slidell police arrest 14-year-old accused in off-road vehicle chase

Slidell police said an arrest was made Thursday in connection with a high-speed chase that injured an officer Wednesday night. Slidell police have arrested a 14-year-old from Slidell who police said was responsible for leading officers on the chase. According to police, after posting a photograph of the all-terrain vehicle...
SLIDELL, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Louisiana State
Louisiana Cars
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
#Nopd#Dwi#South Peters
wgno.com

Suspect found guilty of 2017 murder in St. Roch neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 5, District Attorney Jason Williams announced that the man responsible for the death of Tommie Wimberley was found guilty. The DA said, “Late last night, after a four-day trial, my colleagues and I secured a unanimous jury verdict of guilty as charged on Second Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, and Obstruction of Justice.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked at Gentilly gas station, New Orleans police say

A woman was carjacked Wednesday night at a gas station in Gentilly near Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The carjacking was reported to police at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was parked at the gas pump at a station at the corner of Louisa Drive and Chef Menteur (map) and was about to get out of her vehicle, when police say a young man approached and demanded her keys.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman hit by vehicle, man shot in 7th Ward, NOPD says; 1 in custody

A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 7th Ward and a woman was hit by a vehicle in a related crime, New Orleans police said late Tuesday. A woman, who police allege was the shooter, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that ended near Esplanade Avenue. Police did not say what charges she could face.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

LaPlace man arrested in Las Vegas

Two Louisiana residents were allegedly involved in a Connecticut robbery. Lamoine Ward of LaPlace was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Aug. 1 for the arrest warrant held by Greenwich Police Department in Greenwhich, Connecticut. On June 25, a woman identified as Kristen McKenzie of Metairie entered a business on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WDSU

OPSO investigates 2 separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate stabbing incidents. A spokesperson told WDSU one happened over the weekend and another happened just yesterday. Officials did not learn about the most recent incident until today, the spokesperson said. The names and conditions of the inmates...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Lakeview neighbors tie same stolen car to ongoing series of burglaries and thefts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People in the Lakeview area say someone driving a gray Audi Q7 has been repeatedly breaking into their vehicles, and in some cases stealing them. “He’s pretty efficient,” Trey Shields said. “He’s coming up and down the street, hanging out the driver-side window, pulling handles, so he can be up and down the street in 30 seconds.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

4 stabbed in 8 days at New Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS — Four men were stabbed in separate incidents a the New Orleans jail in the last eight days, according to new information published by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The sheriff's office said the first incident happened on July 28, with the latest stabbing happening...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

