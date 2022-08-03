Read on www.arklatexhomepage.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Daylight shooting in New Orleans East
Cops report a shooting that injured one victim Friday afternoon. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
Barely an hour after 2 men were shot, NOPD responds to homicide in 9th Ward
A man is dead after New Orleans Police say he was shot multiple times in the Lower 9th Ward on Thursday.
WDSU
Slidell police arrest 14-year-old accused in off-road vehicle chase
Slidell police said an arrest was made Thursday in connection with a high-speed chase that injured an officer Wednesday night. Slidell police have arrested a 14-year-old from Slidell who police said was responsible for leading officers on the chase. According to police, after posting a photograph of the all-terrain vehicle...
Double shooting leaves 9th Ward victims with several gunshot wounds, NOPD says
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in New Orleans' 9th Ward left both with several gunshot wounds on Thursday.
Two shootings just blocks away and an hour apart, NOPD investigating
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two shootings that happened less than a mile apart in the Lower 9th Ward. Police first responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. on Lamanche Street. Two men were shot, and one of them died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital.
NOLA.com
Kenner man accused of beating mother to death indicted with second-degree murder
Three months after authorities say he used a hammer to beat his mother to death in her kitchen, a Jefferson Parish grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Joshua Chambers with second-degree murder in her death. Chambers, 28, was arrested April 25 as he stood in the doorway...
Armed man robs Chalmette business — Can you help police ID him?
CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who robbed a Chalmette business at gunpoint. On Thursday evening, police responded to a robbery at a business in 8100 block of West Judge Perez Drive. When the man entered the business, he pulled out...
NOLA.com
Jewelry stolen from three Lakeview houses; New Orleans police seek burglar
New Orleans police are looking for a burglar who stole jewelry from three houses in Lakeview and Lake Vista. Surveillance cameras recorded a masked man who police think stole from the homes Tuesday and drove away in a silver Toyota Camry. Anyone with information on the crimes was asked to...
wgno.com
Suspect found guilty of 2017 murder in St. Roch neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 5, District Attorney Jason Williams announced that the man responsible for the death of Tommie Wimberley was found guilty. The DA said, “Late last night, after a four-day trial, my colleagues and I secured a unanimous jury verdict of guilty as charged on Second Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, and Obstruction of Justice.”
Information on four separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center released: OPSO
According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, the incidents happened in the past eight days.
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked at Gentilly gas station, New Orleans police say
A woman was carjacked Wednesday night at a gas station in Gentilly near Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The carjacking was reported to police at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was parked at the gas pump at a station at the corner of Louisa Drive and Chef Menteur (map) and was about to get out of her vehicle, when police say a young man approached and demanded her keys.
NOLA.com
Woman hit by vehicle, man shot in 7th Ward, NOPD says; 1 in custody
A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 7th Ward and a woman was hit by a vehicle in a related crime, New Orleans police said late Tuesday. A woman, who police allege was the shooter, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that ended near Esplanade Avenue. Police did not say what charges she could face.
A robbery suspect’s dropped wallet leads to a warrant for his arrest
Police in New Orleans were able to quickly arrest a robbery suspect after he dropped his wallet while robbing a woman in the Tulane-Gravier area. Police say the victim was walking work when she was approached from behind by
L'Observateur
LaPlace man arrested in Las Vegas
Two Louisiana residents were allegedly involved in a Connecticut robbery. Lamoine Ward of LaPlace was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Aug. 1 for the arrest warrant held by Greenwich Police Department in Greenwhich, Connecticut. On June 25, a woman identified as Kristen McKenzie of Metairie entered a business on...
fox8live.com
‘Habitual offender’ sentenced to 55 years after stealing car with no gas in it
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man will spend 55 years in prison after stealing someone’s car with no gas in it due to his previous violent offenses, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office. Police in Slidell say Arsenio Wells, 32, waved a gun at a...
NOLA.com
Jury finds man guilty of ambush shooting that killed one man, injured two others
Joseph Zanetti stood beside a wood table and dropped a golden bullet casing into a cardboard box, where it clanged against 11 other shells. “Ladies and gentlemen,” the prosecutor told the jury seated in an Orleans Parish Criminal District Court courtroom, “Damond Scott is guilty.”. “He’s guilty...
WDSU
OPSO investigates 2 separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate stabbing incidents. A spokesperson told WDSU one happened over the weekend and another happened just yesterday. Officials did not learn about the most recent incident until today, the spokesperson said. The names and conditions of the inmates...
fox8live.com
Lakeview neighbors tie same stolen car to ongoing series of burglaries and thefts
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People in the Lakeview area say someone driving a gray Audi Q7 has been repeatedly breaking into their vehicles, and in some cases stealing them. “He’s pretty efficient,” Trey Shields said. “He’s coming up and down the street, hanging out the driver-side window, pulling handles, so he can be up and down the street in 30 seconds.”
Murders continue in New Orleans, just hours after city leaders announce policy changes to NOPD
Two more people were killed in separate shootings Thursday night in the Lower Ninth Ward. The violence comes at a time when the NOPD's ranks are dropping. Now, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson are hoping some changes will convince officers to stay.
WWL-TV
4 stabbed in 8 days at New Orleans jail
NEW ORLEANS — Four men were stabbed in separate incidents a the New Orleans jail in the last eight days, according to new information published by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The sheriff's office said the first incident happened on July 28, with the latest stabbing happening...
