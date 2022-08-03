ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DUBLIN (AP) _ Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $34.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $4.30 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.20 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $932.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $908.2 million.

Jazz expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.70 to $17.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion.

