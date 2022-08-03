Northern Oil and Gas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) _ Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $251.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $2.74. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.72 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $441.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $549.6 million, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $410.1 million.

_____

