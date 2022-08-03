'Days of Our Lives' moving to Peacock in September

Read on www.wptv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Strategic Partnership with Grassi Advisors & AccountantsBrian MurphyPalm Beach, FL
Related
puplore.com
4 Best Cavapoo Breeders In Florida (FL)
Finding the most reputable and best Cavapoo breeders in Florida could be a hassle, despite the popularity of this breed. Whether it is fawn, cream, gold, chocolate, white, or chestnut, Cavapoos are fluffy, cute, and energetic little dogs that never shy away from showing their sweet nature to everyone around them.
WPTV
Winner Announced in Joe Namath's Oyster Eating Contest
Friday night at Lucky Shucks Oyster Bar & Tap House NFL Alumni, Joe Namath, hosted his second Oyster Eating Contest at his restaurant in Jupiter. Restaurant workers shucked 1200 oysters, and the 25 contestants had 90 seconds to consume them. Last year's winner, Franz Armstrong, ate 62 oysters. Competitors included...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"
I am not much of a drinker. I like my medicine a little more green. But that doesn't mean the night life in our world isn't well and thriving. And one thing I noticed about moving to Orlando is the night life here is pretty bumpin'. Full disclosure, I'm a homebody who literally never leaves my apartment, but if I'm out and about at night, it's not uncommon at all to see groups of young friends in club wear laughing as they stuff themselves into one car for a night on the town. Honestly, if you ask me, Florida, in general, has a very healthy night-life balance. And Delray Beach, Florida is no different. Located in the Miami metropolitan area about two-hours and forty-six minutes away from Orlando by car, Delray Beach has beach town vibes that will steal your heart. Fifty-two miles from beautiful Miami, this roughly small blip on sprawling Florida map (as of 2020, the population was 66,846 people.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet The Oldest Roadside Attraction In America, ‘Lucy The Elephant’
There actually exists, a 65-foot-tall elephant who today resides in Margate, New Jersey, a beautiful seaside resort just a few miles from the world’s famous playground in Atlantic City. The elephant was the dream of a real estate developer named James Lafferty, Jr, originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Lafferty had...
WPBF News 25
Lazy Loggerhead Cafe to close its doors after 25 years
JUPITER, Fla. — A local family-favorite restaurant that's been in Jupiter for more than two decades is soon coming to a close. Lazy Loggerhead Cafe in Carlin Park is planning on closing its doors next Friday. "We’re so fortunate because it’s become a place where people love to come...we...
destinationido.com
Palm Beach Art Museum Wedding
Shortly after their first date in Manhattan, Shelby and Griffin’s two worlds collided. Their chemistry seemed effortless after the couple realized they had mutual friends and a lot in common. Somehow, they never met, but Hinge brought the pair together and made it happen. Within two years of dating, Griffin captured Shelby’s heart with a romantic proposal at Palm Beach; next to his family home and where all the couple’s favorite memories were made. Griffin’s extravagant rose petal proposal in Florida inspired the couple to curate an elegant wedding with a modern feel.
cbs12.com
Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
RELATED PEOPLE
HURRICANE CENTER: TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY BY MIDWEEK
System Forming Far East Of Florida. Now 40 Percent Chance Of Development. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center now says the tropical wave that developed just off the coast of Africa is now likely […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Outward swinging front door at center of dispute between Margate condo owners, association
(WSVN) - They replaced their front door to be better prepared for hurricane season, but the new door ended up creating a storm of trouble with their condo association, so they called on 7 Investigates. Here’s the Nightteam’s Kevin Ozebek. There’s nothing fancy about this front door in...
cbs12.com
Bad dentist, disgruntled employee, and a Costco caper: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best photos from the biggest stories of the past week in news. Woman caught shoplifting computer equipment and groceries from Costco. Investigators are looking for help identifying a woman who walked off with more than $3,000 worth of items from Costco without paying for them.
TROPICAL WAVE: Forecasters Now Watching Situation Far East Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the Sunday Morning Update Here. UPDATED: 2 p.m. Saturday. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that. A day after the National Weather Service says a slow start to the hurricane season doesn’t mean a quiet hurricane season, there is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
WINKNEWS.com
5 Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires
While the jackpot-winning ticket in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky people in Florida also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
WPTV
Hot and humid for Sunday with mainly inland storms
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mainly coastal showers in the morning will be pushing off to the west by midday with t'storms likely interior and west coast Sunday afternoon. An upper-air low will be moving in off the ocean later Sundayand Monday so the coverage of showers/storms might be bumped up a bit especially Sunday night and Monday before this system moves off to our west and away from us.
travelexperta.com
Top Kid-Friendly Places to Visit in West Palm Beach
Palm Beach City is located by the west coast of Florida beaches and is a city full of fun. The place is widely known as the Playground for the rich, you can find a bunch of restaurants in Palm Beach too, like Echo Restaurant. West Palm Beach kids and people from across the country usually come here to spend a vacation. It offers a lot to its visitors including wildlife refuges, parks sanctuaries apart from the picture-like waterways. Adventure and fun never end here! That’s I decided to gather the best kid-friendly places to visit in West Palm Beach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lonelyplanet.com
Inside the new guitar-shaped Hard Rock hotel building in Florida
A newly renovated hotel and casino has been unveiled in Hollywood, south Florida that sees guests staying in a gigantic tower built in the shape of a guitar. Revealed recently, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood has been expanded following a $1.5 million renovation that saw a new resort being added, that includes the world’s first “guitar hotel” and the seven-story Oasis Tower that overlooks a new pool lagoon. Designed to resemble back-to-back guitars, the building is finished with guitar faces and brightly lit strings, and reaches 450ft into the sky. Outfitted with floor-to-ceiling glass panes, the property includes an expanded gaming floor, a new luxury spa and salon, 13.5 acres of recreational water space and retail shops, as well as a convention space and a 7000-capacity Hard Rock Live entertainment venue.
Take a Look Inside Margate's Infamous 'Blue House'
Color me Blue. Margate's infamous "Blue House" has been put up for sale. The house on Haverford Avenue in Margate is well known by locals and the colorful home at 8 N. Haverford Avenue has been leaving some of the neighbors feeling blue for years. The Scariest Halloween Attractions in...
Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
bocaratontribune.com
Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77
Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
Comments / 1