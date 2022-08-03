North Austin Mexican Restaurant Slings Vegan Birria Tacos and Burritos

Read on austin.eater.com
Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket
This is the restaurant's fifth break-in this week.
Austin’s Detroit-Style Pizzeria Via 313 Staffers Are Unionizing
Austin employees of Detroit-style pizza restaurant Via 313 are filing for a union election. Seventy-five percent of the staffers of the chain’s three physical Austin locations — East Sixth, Oak Hill, and North Campus — filed for a union election through the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday, August 4. These union efforts were organized through the labor group Restaurant Workers United.
Here are some back-to-school thrift store finds around Austin
At the same time that inflation is the highest it has been in 41 years, students need to check items off their back-to-school shopping list to prepare for the approaching school year. During this year’s tax-free weekend, students and parents might be able to save some money on supplies and clothes for school.
Brand New Spectacular 2-story Home with 5 Beds and 5 Baths in Austin Hits The Market at $4.15 Million
The Home in Austin, a new construction designed by Davey McEathron offers a wide open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for abundant natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 2104 Ann Arbor Ave, Austin, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ryanne Vaughan (Phone: 512-222-3015) & Anthony Gibson (Phone: 512-699-8507) at Keller Williams Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
Man breaks in, steals more than 20 briskets from la Barbecue restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas — An unknown suspect reportedly stole "thousands of dollars worth of briskets" from an Austin favorite, la Barbecue, early Thursday morning. According to the restaurant, the unknown suspect allegedly broke into the restaurant on East Cesar Chavez Street in East Austin shortly after 4 a.m. The restaurant said he jumped over the side fence, cut off barbecue pit locks and loaded more than twenty whole briskets into an SUV before driving off.
Horseback Riding in Austin: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You
If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for adult horse riding lessons near me, Austin is the place to be! There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in Austin with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease!
Yelp says Austin patisserie has the best chocolate chip cookie in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Yelp set out to find the best chocolate chip cookie in every state, and an Austin patisserie tasted sweet, chocolatey victory in earning the title for Texas. The crowd-sourced review company dubbed Teddy V. Pâtisserie home of the best chocolate chip cookie in Texas in celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Thursday.
East Austin library reopens after renovations
The Eustasio Cepeda Branch Library reopens Saturday following more than one year of renovations.
Austin wants to expand its airport to the South Terminal, company operating it files lawsuit
A lawsuit was filed Monday against the City of Austin by Lonestar Airport Holdings, LLC, the company that operates out of the South Terminal at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
We Have an Issue: Best of Austin: Restaurants Finalists Announced
Remember a few weeks back when I was nudging you to vote in the first round of our Best of Austin: Restaurants poll? The fruits of your labor are here! Your many and varied votes have been tallied, and in this issue we present the finalists – 364 total across 72 categories as wide-ranging as Best New Restaurant, Best Milkshakes, Best Late-Night Dining, and Best Bathrooms. Quite a few places nabbed multiple nominations – a hearty hats off to Suerte for its dominant five nominations – but even more exciting is how many establishments earned their first-ever Best of Austin notice. Congrats to everyone nominated.
Music, movies and margaritas: What to do in Austin this weekend
🗓 All weekend 😎 Hot Summer Nights Festival 2022 Red River Cultural District’s annual free music fest is returning for three nights this weekend, showcasing more than 100 local artists. While admission is free, the festival helps raise funds for venue staff and local artists. Various times Thursday-Saturday | 📍Red River Cultural District venues
Austin joins million-dollar lawsuit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County on behalf of Abilene, Allen, Amarillo, Arlington, Austin, Beaumont, Carrollton, Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Fort Worth, Garland, Grand Prairie, Houston, Irving, Lewisville, McKinney, Mesquite, Nacogdoches, Pearland, Plano, Rowlett, Sugar Land, Tyler and Waco.
‘We knew this was coming’: Another bar on Rainey Street set to close for new residential development projects
Reina, a popular bar on Rainey Street, announced in a social media post Friday its last day of operation would be September 11.
Roundtrip flights from Austin to NYC are as low as $54 all fall
Even with a carry-on, these flights are under $140.
River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel
When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
15 Best Georgetown Hiking Trails (Lakes & Streams)
Georgetown, Texas is a quaint community of residents who enjoy exploring the outdoors and who appreciate good food. There are many delicious restaurant options in the historic downtown area and plenty of small shops to visit if you’re looking for the perfect gift. Georgetown is also home to Southwestern University, which draws in a younger crowd during the school year.
