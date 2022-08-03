Read on www.semoball.com
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
3 pleasant surprises standing out in Packers 2022 NFL training camp
The Green Bay Packers’ training camp is now in full swing, and players, coaches, and fans are starting to get a taste of what the 2022 NFL season has in store for the squad. Among the takeaways from camp’s early days are several players on the Packers roster who have, so far, been a pleasant surprise.
Yardbarker
Matt LaFleur Had A Hilarious Problem At Packers Camp
Matt LaFleur has enjoyed a ton of success since he became the Green Bay Packers head coach in 2019. He has been to the playoffs in all of those years while his offense is led by four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Packers have also won 13 games in each of...
Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver
After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Had Special Reunion On Thursday Afternoon
Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb were quite a dynamic receiving duo for Aaron Rodgers for several seasons with the Packers. On Thursday, the group was reunited at Green Bay's training camp practice. Rodgers and Cobb are still wearing green and gold, while Nelson, who retired following the 2018 season, was just visiting.
Packers: Matt LaFleur could prove offensive doubters wrong this season
With the selection of Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, the Green Bay Packers are slowly but surely rebuilding the receiving corps and trying to replace two key receivers who they lost in the offseason. The past three seasons with Matt LaFleur as head coach have been great. He led the...
Jonathan Jones talks Deshaun Watson, Panthers QB competition, Mitchell Trubisky with Garrett Bush in Berea
Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports joins Garrett Bush at Cleveland Browns training camp in Berea to talk about the upcoming season, Deshaun Watson, the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback competition, and the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart.
Burglary Charges Dropped Against Texans RB Darius Anderson
The 24-year-old was arrested on July 15 and faced a felony charge of burglary of a habitation.
CBS Sports’ 2022 worst-to-first preseason rankings for every Big Ten football team
There have been other preseason predictions for the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Big Ten conference. Just ahead of Big Ten Media Days, the 2022 preseason media poll courtesy of Cleveland.com was released. In the Big Ten East, Ohio State picked up all 36 first-place votes. Meanwhile, in the Big Ten West, Wisconsin garnered 31 first-place votes. The Iowa Hawkeyes picked up the next-most first-place votes in the West with three, and finished second in the preseason prediction. The Badgers earned 246 total points, while the Hawkeyes collected 198. There wasn’t quite the separation between No. 2 and No. 3 like fans saw...
Football heaven's gate finally open for LeRoy Butler during Hall of Fame enshrinement
Green Bay Packer safety LeRoy Butler focused on his family and the long journey to Canton during his Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement speech.
Highlights From Practice 7 of Packers Training Camp
December is about gift wrap. August is about bubble wrap. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has put together a roster filled with high-quality starers at many positions. He’d like to bubble wrap as many of them as possible to ensure they’re ready for Week 1 at the Vikings.
Samori Toure shines in family night scrimmage for the Green Bay Packers
Samori Toure was not selected until the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he’s making quite a strong impression during training camp with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, the Packers hosted “family night” with a practice and scrimmage time held inside Lambeau Field and open to the fans. Toure’s first nice play came in one-on-one battles when he beat his man on a fade route to the corner of the end zone.
