There have been other preseason predictions for the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Big Ten conference. Just ahead of Big Ten Media Days, the 2022 preseason media poll courtesy of Cleveland.com was released. In the Big Ten East, Ohio State picked up all 36 first-place votes. Meanwhile, in the Big Ten West, Wisconsin garnered 31 first-place votes. The Iowa Hawkeyes picked up the next-most first-place votes in the West with three, and finished second in the preseason prediction. The Badgers earned 246 total points, while the Hawkeyes collected 198. There wasn’t quite the separation between No. 2 and No. 3 like fans saw...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO