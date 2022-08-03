Lauderdale County School District plans to open a new technical career center

Read on www.wtok.com
WTOK-TV
Meridian Community College hosts summer graduation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Graduating is a huge milestone in a student’s life. Meridian Community College hosted its summer commencement Friday. A new chapter in life has begun for these students. With a degree in hand they are ready to take on the world. “There was lots of studying....
WTOK-TV
Back to school bashes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -People all around the community are gearing up for back-to-school. There have been so many events hosted around our community to help get families ready for the first day of school. Today the children’s museum of Mississippi in Meridian and the Meridian Parks and Rec both hosted back-to-school events that offered free school supplies and vouchers. These events gave the community an opportunity to come together to help get kids and parents ready for back to school in times when prices for supplies seem to be increasing. We talked with a local mother who shared her concerns with back to school and making sure her child was going to be ready for everything.
WTOK-TV
LCSD goes “Next Level” with new “STEAM” Lab
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District’s motto for this new school year is “Next Level” and that also includes new facilities, a “STEAM” lab at Southeast Middle School. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The purpose of the lab...
Laurel breaks ground on new welcome center
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Laurel, the Jones County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority, the Jones County Board of Supervisors and the Laurel Housing Authority broke ground on the Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center on Thursday, August 4, 2022. According to officials, the welcome center is the result of a partnership […]
WTOK-TV
MHS teachers face ‘obstacles’ as a team
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Summer is coming to an end, but not just for students. Meridian High School teachers getting ready to take on the school year came together Thursday morning to have a little fun. The faculty got ‘down and dirty’ to complete a long and difficult obstacle course....
WTOK-TV
Medical marijuana dispensaries coming to Queen City
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is gearing up for medical marijuana dispensaries to set up their stores. News 11 spoke with Community Development Director Craig Hitt who said Meridian has become an interest for people dealing with the medical marijuana program. “We had a number of inquiries...
WTOK-TV
Three new businesses coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing and helping to improve the area. Driving around town you may have noticed some construction being done in empty lots. That’s because crews are laying down the foundation to welcome three new businesses:. Next to...
WTOK-TV
Who can vote, where to vote on Meridian school bond issue
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters in Meridian and others who reside in the Meridian Separate School District (will have SEP on their voter cards under school district column) are eligible to vote Tuesday, Aug. 9 on a proposed $34 million school bond issue. There will be one voting precinct for...
WTOK-TV
Newton County Academy hosts first football practices
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - We are just around the corner for high school football as teams are starting to have their first practices with school starting a new semester. One team that is looking to improve on last season is Newton County Academy. The Generals had a great 2021 season...
impact601.com
City of Laurel make changes to two city positions
The Laurel City Council Confirmed a new person to fill the city’s Judge Pro Tem position with the City of Laurel’s Municipal Court. Based on an unanimous vote of the council this week, Cruz Gray has been recommended and confirmed as the city’s new Judge Pro Tem for the Laurel’s Municipal Court.
WDAM-TV
Wayne County 2022 football schedule
8/25 – vs. Quitman – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – vs. Oak Grove – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Tylertown – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at Pascagoula – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at South Jones* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs....
WTOK-TV
The MAX hosts First Saturday ‘Beat the Heat’ events
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MAX in downtown Meridian hosted several special activities this weekend for its first Saturday ‘Beat the Heat’ line-up of events. This First Saturday featured a drumming demonstration and some creative workshops ranging from crafts, music business, and guitar. The drumming demonstration showcased three...
E. coli found in water supply in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said 3,474 customers, who are served by the Tallahala W/A-Antioch water supply in Jasper County, have been placed under a boil water notice. According to MSDH, water sampling showed the presences of E. coli bacteria. Health officials strongly recommend that all […]
WTOK-TV
2nd murder in violent weekend in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was shot and killed in the 3400 block of State Blvd. around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Meridian Police. MPD said the man was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there. This is the second murder in as many days in...
WTOK-TV
Revitalization of Philadelphia
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Economic growth is something all cities work for, and that’s no different in historic downtown Philadelphia. The downtown area has so much rich history with so many stories to tell. The citizens of Philadelphia recognize the importance of all of this. So they want to bring it back for everyone to enjoy. From dust to gold, the city is seeing growth.
Madison County oil tank explosion victim dies
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the six workers who were injured in a recent Madison County oil tank explosion died on Thursday, August 4. The explosion happened at Kearney Park on Friday, July 29. Six workers were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Two of them were airlifted […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Raleigh, MS – All Lanes Closed After Injury Collision at MS-35 & CR 528
The accident resulted in confirmed injuries. The severity and number of resulting damages have not been disclosed. All lanes were closed in both directions on the highway as a result of the accident. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our thoughts are with the injured...
WTOK-TV
Plan for a hot & muggy weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Considering it’s the last weekend before Meridian Public Schools return to school, many may have plans to head to the pool. If this is you, Saturday will be a great pool day! It’ll surely be hot enough with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices over 100 degrees. Water play is a great idea because Mother Nature won’t offer too much rain-relief for the start of the weekend. However, some additional showers may sneek into parts of the area late on Saturday evening.
WTOK-TV
One man killed in his car in Meridian murder
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man was found dead in his car after being shot around 10 P.M. Friday night in Meridian, according to Meridian Police Department Lt. Heather Luebbers. Lt. Luebbers said the victim was discovered on 22nd Ave. and 22 St., just South of Meridian High School. There...
WTOK-TV
Two dead in murder-suicide in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff James Moore confirmed to News 11 that a murder-suicide happened Thursday night. Moore said Randy Thornton, a former constable who was working for a utility company, got into an argument around 10 p.m. with another man at 1735 Gholson Road. He said Jack Bobo was shot and later died at Stennis Hospital in DeKalb.
