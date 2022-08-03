Rosario hits 450-foot homer, Guardians top Diamondbacks 7-4

AP - Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, Justin Steele matched a career-high with 10 strikeouts and the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Friday.The Cubs looked like they were on the way to their sixth straight loss before Contreras drove an 0-1 pitch from Dylan Floro (0-1) to left with one out in the eighth for his 16th homer, waking up a sleepy crowd.Contreras pointed toward the roaring fans and pounded his chest after he crossed the plate.He and Ian Happ got warm receptions in their first home game since Tuesday's trade deadline passed...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO