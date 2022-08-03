Madison Police Officer Khalind D. Hayes Is Placed On Administrative Leave Without Pay

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man had his truck and thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen while he worked on another vehicle Saturday morning. Police said a man walked into the Central Patrol Division Sunday morning to report his truck had been stolen. He told police he was working on a car near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 10th Street at around 11:30 Saturday morning when he was robbed.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO