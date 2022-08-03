Knott County flood victim awoke to water around her bed, daughter says

Robin Shepherd got a 2 a.m. call from her mother, Diana Amburgey, when floods struck Knott County last week, saying that water was around her bed and she was in the dark because the electricity was out.

“We both called 911 numerous times. They told her they couldn’t get to her house,” said Shepherd. “The last time I talked to her she was so scared and begging for help.”

Amburgey was one of the victims of devastating flooding last week around Eastern Kentucky. Rescuers found her body on a creek bank about five miles away from her home, Shepherd said. She was 65.

The Hindman resident had been preparing to take a family vacation to Florida, Shepherd said. It would’ve been her first trip in quite a while.

“The way she went was the thing she was terrified of,” said Shepherd. “She could not swim.’’

Gov. Andy Beshear has said at least 37 people in Kentucky perished in the flood. Knott County saw the most residents who died, with 16 bodies recovered in the county. A 17th Knott County resident was swept away and later found in Breathitt County.