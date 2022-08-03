ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

Knott County flood victim awoke to water around her bed, daughter says

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

Robin Shepherd got a 2 a.m. call from her mother, Diana Amburgey, when floods struck Knott County last week, saying that water was around her bed and she was in the dark because the electricity was out.

“We both called 911 numerous times. They told her they couldn’t get to her house,” said Shepherd. “The last time I talked to her she was so scared and begging for help.”

Amburgey was one of the victims of devastating flooding last week around Eastern Kentucky. Rescuers found her body on a creek bank about five miles away from her home, Shepherd said. She was 65.

The Hindman resident had been preparing to take a family vacation to Florida, Shepherd said. It would’ve been her first trip in quite a while.

“The way she went was the thing she was terrified of,” said Shepherd. “She could not swim.’’

Gov. Andy Beshear has said at least 37 people in Kentucky perished in the flood. Knott County saw the most residents who died, with 16 bodies recovered in the county. A 17th Knott County resident was swept away and later found in Breathitt County.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knott County, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
County
Knott County, KY
State
Florida State
City
Hindman, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Wave 3

PICS: Eastern Ky. flood damage in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the past two days, WAVE News was in Knott County in Eastern Ky., speaking with a community who is leaning on and supporting each other in their time of need. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned and photographer Marc Wilson visited Hindman and Fisty, Ky., capturing...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Deputy injured in Floyd County ambush welcomed home

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – An injured deputy received a warm welcome back home after finally getting out of the hospital. Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson was released from the hospital today, Aug. 5, and is now back home. He was hospitalized for more than a month after being shot in the line of duty on […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Robin
mountain-topmedia.com

Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Begging
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan City Police come to aid of nearby police agency

The Harlan City Police Department recently came to the aid of another nearby police department that had suffered vehicle losses due to extensive flooding, loaning the stricken department a pair of police cruisers. Harlan City Police Chief Winston Yeary explained how his department came to the aid of the Whitesburg...
WHITESBURG, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

HOW THE FLOOD AFFECTED MAGOFFIN

MAGOFFIN – While Magoffin County faired better than many Eastern Kentucky counties, last week’s historic flood did cause quite a bit of property damage and required many water rescues. Flooding started on July 26, with Magoffin County Judge/Executive Matt Wireman declaring a state of emergency for Magoffin County...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Domestic Dispute Escalates To Shooting in Lawrence County

A woman has been hospitalized after a shooting in Lawrence County. Kentucky State Police say the shooting happened early Friday morning on Rockcastle Lane in Cherryville. When troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered a married couple having a dispute and during that, the husband, Herbert Fletcher, shot his wife Kelly.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wymt.com

Beloved Letcher County grocery store destroyed in flood

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County was hit with devastating flooding last week which damaged many buildings throughout the area, but the destruction of one grocery store broke the hearts of many. The IGA located in Isom is the only full-service grocery store in the area. “That store has...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
409
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy