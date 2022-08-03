ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, LA

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

APD arrests suspect wanted in porch package theft

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a package theft from a resident’s porch on Jackson Street on Tuesday. Neal Holmes, 35, of Alexandria, was arrested Thursday morning. He was charged with one count of theft under $1,000. APD said that...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe PD working 37-year-old homicide that happened at Ark-La-Miss Fair

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Over the past few weeks, we’ve been revamping the Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted segment to not only include wanted suspects but cold cases, missing persons, and unsolved murders. In September 1985, a 13-year-old boy was beaten to death at the Monroe Civic Center while attending the Ark-La-Miss Fair. No arrests were ever made […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in West Monroe crash

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:28 PM, West Monroe Police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. During the investigation, officers learned that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 34-year-old Travis Jenkins of Monroe, La. was traveling in the inside northbound lane on the 1400 block of Cypress […]
WEST MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Enterprise, LA
City
Atlanta, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
KPLC TV

Concordia Parish Correctional employee arrested after 3 escape

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Concordia Parish Correctional employee has been arrested following an escape. The sheriff’s office says Patrick Moreno knowingly confirmed an incorrect headcount after three non-violent inmates escaped on Aug. 1, 2022. The sheriff’s office says it led to a delay in officials identifying the...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Boyce Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

Louisiana State Police report that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road in Rapides Parish. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 35-year-old Laura Lee...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Pineville man dies in house fire

RAPIDES PARISH (August 4, 2022)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), in collaboration with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Pineville that claimed the life of a male resident. Around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, the...
PINEVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Metro Atlanta#Domestic Relations
kalb.com

Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville

Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum: A Treasure Trove of History. The Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum is a building you have likely driven by dozens of times in downtown Alexandria and never realized just how much deep history it holds. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. This...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
bossierpress.com

La. National Guard soldiers work alongside local communities

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) 225th Engineer Brigade and 769th Engineer Battalion, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, worked to complete multiple site projects in local communities across Louisiana for their annual training. The projects were a part of the innovative readiness training (IRT), a DoD collaborative...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Rapides Parish schools are ready to welcome back students

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - As summer break comes to an end, schools and students alike are getting ready to start another school year on Monday, August 8. At Peabody Magnet High School in Alexandria, teachers and administrators are putting the finishing touches on their classrooms and hallway decorations. Executive assistant principal Stanley Jones told KALB that there are some new courses being offered at Peabody this year.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
kalb.com

Alexandria’s little-known treasure trove of history

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum truly is a treasure trove of history, but residents around Central Louisiana have likely driven by the building dozens of times without realizing just how deep that history runs. “It always amazes me that people who have lived...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Free back-to-school hairdos for Cenla students

Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum: A Treasure Trove of History. The Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum is a building you have likely driven by dozens of times in downtown Alexandria and never realized just how much deep history it holds. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. This...
KNOE TV8

West Monroe marina’s progress giving hope to businesses

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Business owners in West Monroe’s Antique Alley are excited about the completion of phase one for the marina on the Ouachita River. Karen Laban, owner of The Spice and Tea Exchange says area association members are hoping to see their businesses boom. “Merchants and...
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Local community garden helps residents grow free food

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A local community garden in Monroe aims to help locals grow their own food, and it is now available to anyone who wants to swing by and cut some fresh produce. “Anybody can come out here. It’s free. You don’t have to pay anything. You can just come out here and […]
MONROE, LA
klax-tv.com

Rapides Parish Library to host a back-to-school bash

On August 6, 2022, your Rapides Parish Library Pineville area branches will team up to host the annual Back-to-School Bash. The event will have a variety of fun activities while preparing students for educational success and begins at 9:00 a.m. inside the Kees Park Community Center on Highway 28 East in Pineville.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy