Long Beach, CA

Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including…. Filipino fests and pier parties

By Cheantay Jensen
 2 days ago

The following is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo/Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email cheantay@lbpost.com with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

This weekend is ample opportunity for arts and crafts, from a cozy paint and sip party to a massive convention showcasing the artistry of quilting. We’ve also found some events to relax and unwind, plus something for gardeners and partiers.

Also, for the foodies, Long Beach Burger Week commences on Sunday and the Long Beach Filipino Festival with heaps of food and entertainment returns for its third year.

Get to scrollin’!

INTERNATIONAL QUILT FESTIVAL – LONG BEACH CONVENTION CENTER (Thursday – Saturday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2euXXG_0h3kA0U100

A woman crafts quilt squares at a sewing machine during the International Quilt Festival in Houston. The festival will be in Long Beach Aug. 4-6 with classes beginning Aug. 3. Photo courtesy International Quilt Festival.

The country’s largest annual quilt show, the International Quilt Festival , returns to the Long Beach Convention Center this week, with display exhibits, vendor booths, and an expansive variety of classes on subjects of quilting and techniques Aug. 4-6.

More than 500 quilts will be displayed, showcasing traditional and contemporary quilts and more than 40 classes from the country’s top quilting teachers. The festival also features an extensive shopping market with more than 200 vendors selling quilts, fabrics, patterns, notions, books, machines, sewing supplies, crafts and gifts.

Daily general admission costs $15; children 10 or younger may enter for free. There are also $35 full show passes available. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.

LONG BEACH FILIPINO FESTIVAL – ST. LUCY CATHOLIC SCHOOL (Saturday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiyHI_0h3kA0U100

A vendor attends an attendee at the inaugural Long Beach Filipino Festival in 2018. Photo by Asia Morris.

Long Beach’s third annual Filipino Festival returns to St. Lucy Catholic School on Saturday, Aug. 6, in a day-long event celebrating Filipino history and culture through food, dance, music and community.

The festival’s inaugural event in 2018 drew hundreds to Silverado Park , and it’s now back again for the first time since the pandemic hit. This year’s event is set to return strong with over 50 retail, food and community vendors, two stages with performances and live music and appearances from Filipino celebrities.

The festival, which is from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, costs $5 to attend. Children 12 years old or younger may attend for free. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Long Beach Filipino Festival will be at St. Lucy Catholic School at 2320 Cota Ave.

SUBTRACT ON THE PIER – BELMONT VETERANS MEMORIAL PIER (Saturday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NbKMB_0h3kA0U100

Disc Jockey Dave DK ” performs during “Subtract On The Pier 029” at Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier in Long Beach, Ca., September 23, 2018. (John Valenzuela/ Correspondent)

On Saturday, Aug. 6 Los Angeles-based record label and production company, Subtract on the Pier, is throwing its seven-year anniversary show at the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier with a day-long concert (multi-hour sets) from British DJ Lee Burridge and Anton Tumas.

If you’ve never partied at the Memorial Pier, just know most of the action takes place on the tail end of the pier, where there will also be an upstairs lounge set up. There will be a fully-stocked bar, food menu and an ATM because, yes, it’s cash only. Must be 21 or older to party.

Tickets start at $30. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Subtract on the Pier runs from 2 to 10 p.m. The Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier is located at 15 39th Place.

BEER YOGA – TRADEMARK BREWING (Saturday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2suJHp_0h3kA0U100

The Mai Tai beer cocktail at Trademark Brewing. Photo by Brian Addison.

If beer is at all a motivation, Beer Yoga on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Trademark Brewing might be the carrot you need to move your body just a little more than you might normally do.

The hour-and-a-half class includes a guided yoga session by a certified instructor, designed to improve flexibility and core strength. And afterward you snag a beer of choice from the brewery. Simple as that.

The class costs $15, which includes the beer, and starts at 11 a.m. Guests are asked to show up 10 minutes early to set up. Bring your own mat if you have it, but they do have some rentals available. Click here to purchase tickets.

Trademark Brewing is at 233 E. Anaheim St.

NORTH LONG BEACH CROP SWAP – FIREHOUSE COMMUNITY FARM (Saturday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVwm6_0h3kA0U100

Locals attend a Crop Swap event in North Long Beach. Photo courtesy Jeff Rowe.

Every first Saturday of the month, North Long Beach backyard farmers convene to share their garden-grown produce, herbs and plants with the community.

The Crop Swap, as it’s called, is free and open to the public, but as is the bartering nature of the event, attendees are asked to bring their home-grown produce to participate.

The Crop Swap starts at 10 a.m. For the first 15 minutes, guests are encouraged to mingle, and then are allowed to circulate around the tables and barter.

For more information, check the North Long Beach Crop Swappers Facebook page here , and for rules visit the event page here . Saturday’s Crop Swap on Aug. 6 will be at Firehouse Community Farm.

Firehouse Community Farm is at 6509 Gundry Ave. Find the swap on the corner of 65th Street.

LONG BEACH BURGER WEEK – VARIOUS LOCATIONS (begins Sunday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aS1eB_0h3kA0U100

Chef Lizette Martinez of Vibes will be participating in the 2nd annual Long Beach Burger Week beginning Aug. 7-14. Photo courtesy Long Beach Burger Week.

The annual Long Beach Burger Week , a seven-day affair celebrating the city’s creative takes on the tried and true beef-patty-on-a-bun, returns for a second run beginning Sunday, Aug. 7, through Aug. 14.

Over 20 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups will be participating in the promotion across the city, with some offering new burger entrees and most providing special deals. Many fan-favorite burger entrees will be provided at a discount, with some as low as $5. Most of the deals are priced at $10, $15, and $20 with a few restaurants offering a burger and cocktail drink combo at $25.

Some restaurants with patios will also include a Burger Week menu just for dogs, with those items priced at $5.

Visit the Burger Week website to check out the participating restaurants and see which burger recipes you’d like to try, click here .

PAINTING WITH FRIENDS – THE SMALL CAFE (Sunday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LAgL_0h3kA0U100

Courtesy photo.

Painting with Friends is not the most well-known, or even the least expensive paint and sip class out there, but this class by CreationOvation owner Miyuki Sena is one of the more cozy, laid-back variety you’ll  find since the corporatized popularity that’s come of the painting trend in the last few years.

For instance, the session is on the outdoor patio at The Small Cafe, a family diner in Naples. It’s also a bring-your-own-beverage, so you can drink what you actually enjoy. And, they’re also offering free cheese and crackers, a small token, but one that any reasonable host would offer at, say, a housewarming party. Cozy, friendly and unassuming—what’s not to like?

Sena, who will be instructing the painting class, will be teaching how to make an acrylic sunflower painting on canvas. Tickets cost $40 and include supplies. Click here for more information and to sign-up.

The Small Cafe is at 5656 Second St.

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
