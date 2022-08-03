Castillo, early power send Mariners past Cole, Yankees 7-3

Read on www.semoball.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Report: Yankees Came Closest to Trading for Marlins SP Pablo López
New York was in on López all the way up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, nearly acquiring the starting pitcher
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole gets brutally honest after throwing meatball party vs. Mariners
The New York Yankees are among the teams with the best chance at capturing the World Series this year. One of the reasons why has been their starting pitching. However, their rotation has been showing cracks lately, and that includes former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. On Wednesday, Cole got...
Yardbarker
Could we see Oswald Peraza with the Yankees before the end of 2022?
The trade deadline has come and gone and the Yankees were able to make some big moves. For New York, they were able to secure some major deals and they were able to keep their top tier prospects. One prospect I’m surprised they held onto is shortstop Oswald Peraza.
Yankees Claim Reliever From Rays, Bolster Bullpen Depth After Deadline
New York claimed this right-hander from the Rays on Friday, adding another experienced arm to their roster in Triple-A
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers: A Massive Outpouring of Love for Vin Scully on Display Around Stadium
Before Friday night's game, Roberts, team, and fans paid homage to long-time Dodgers announcer, Vin Scully who passed away Wednesday
Vogelbach's slam, Alonso's HR send Mets past Nationals 9-5
WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th homer, helping the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday. New York won for the eighth time in nine games and opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East. The teams begin a four-day, five-game series Thursday in New York. “They’re a really good team and they’re playing good baseball, but we’re a really good team and we’re playing good baseball,” Vogelbach said. “I just think you take it as you’re playing another game and you’re playing another series.” Chris Bassitt (8-7) pitched seven shutout innings for New York, which finished with 14 hits.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a huge problem in the starting pitching rotation
The New York Yankees have struggled after the All-Star break to put together wins as fatigue settles in. Several injuries and lacking their usual mojo have impacted the team’s success, but there’s no doubt they have enough aptitude to go on another lengthy hot streak. General manager Brian...
3 reasons Mariners are World Series contenders after MLB trade deadline
The Seattle Mariners are looking to snap their 20-plus year playoff drought. It is the longest drought in the sport and Seattle is praying for a playoff appearance. However, one has to wonder if they can do more than just sneak into the playoffs. The Mariners upgraded ahead of the MLB trade deadline and appear to be a legitimate threat in the American League.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Yankees reserve minor league outfielder suspended for performance enhancing drugs
Not only did the New York Yankees blow an eighth-inning lead in Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, but they also had one minor-league player receive a suspension for consuming performance-enhancing drugs. 33-year-old veteran Derek Dietrich was slapped with a suspension after playing 41 games for Triple-A Scranton...
Comments / 0